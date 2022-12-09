Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN AceCube 30W USB-C Charger $15 (25% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its AceCube 30W USB-C Charger for $14.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $20 at Amazon, today’s deal saves 25% and comes within $1 of our last mention from back in September. With this adapter, you’re able to ditch older, lower-powered bricks for this 30W model which has the ability to charge the M2 MacBook Pro/Air at full speed, as well as your iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pixel 7 Pro, or any other device that utilizes USB-C. The wall prongs fold into the unit so that way you can easily store it away in a purse, laptop bag, or even pocket.
Whether you have an IOS or Android device, get the max charge every time by 30w usb-c power adapter. Get the max charge for a new Galaxy S22, Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 13, iPad Pro, or MacBook Air. Ditch your old 20W usb c charger and charge your iPhone 13 Pro Max at full speed, 0 to 60% in 30 mins, a MacBook Air from 0 to 100% in only 2 hours, the Google Pixel 6 Pro to 45% in 30 minutes, and Super Fast Charge Galaxy products with the PPS protocol.
Thanks to the cutting-edge GaN chip, the Ugreen 30W charger is 55% smaller than the original 30W USB-C charger and has a foldable plug to provide the best travel experience possible. Using new millivolt precision charging technology, get a safer charge that will protect your battery.
