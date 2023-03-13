Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 $45, Dead Space $55, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40, more

Bayonetta 3 Nintendo Switch

While Mario Day 2023 has officially come and gone, many of the best deals are still live down below and are now joined by a solid price drop on Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch. Regularly $60, you can now score the latest entry in the series for $44.99 shipped. This is 25% off the going rate and matching the previous all-time low we were tracking for Black Friday. The “witch is back and more powerful than ever” in a brand new story with a range of enhanced combat abilities and more. Joining the series’ gunplay action and time-slowing mechanics, players can take control of giant beasts to take down “invading manmade bioweapons called Homunculi.” Head below for a closer look at today’s best console game deals across all platforms and be sure to dive into the still live Nintendo Switch Mario Day console bundle that comes with a FREE game and a sticker pack. 

