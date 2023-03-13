Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 $45, Dead Space $55, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40, more

While Mario Day 2023 has officially come and gone, many of the best deals are still live down below and are now joined by a solid price drop on Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch. Regularly $60, you can now score the latest entry in the series for $44.99 shipped. This is 25% off the going rate and matching the previous all-time low we were tracking for Black Friday. The “witch is back and more powerful than ever” in a brand new story with a range of enhanced combat abilities and more. Joining the series’ gunplay action and time-slowing mechanics, players can take control of giant beasts to take down “invading manmade bioweapons called Homunculi.” Head below for a closer look at today’s best console game deals across all platforms and be sure to dive into the still live Nintendo Switch Mario Day console bundle that comes with a FREE game and a sticker pack.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $38 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Prime Remastered now in-stock at $40
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Dead Space remake $55 (Reg. $70)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30)
- Incl. PSVR 2 Digital VR Mode
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
