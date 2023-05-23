Samsung’s popular 2TB 7,000MB/s heatsink SSD for PC and PS5 drops back to $150 (Reg. $210)

Amazon is now offering the 2TB Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $210 directly from Samsung where it is now on sale for $170, this the lowest price we can find on one of the more popular internal heatsink solutions. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low outside of a breif drop to $144 back in early April as well. Not to be confused with the base model, this is the 980 PRO with the integrated heatsink we went hands-on with to detail the user experience and help folks install one in a PlayStation 5. However, it is also a notable PC battlestation upgrade with a PCIe Gen 4 interface, the modern M.2 form-factor, and speeds up to 7,000MB/s. The integrated heatsink is in place to disperse heat, maintain speed, and “prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.” Head over to feature piece for a detailed look and down below for more deals and details.

The integrated heatsink disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing downtime from overheating on Playstation 5 and PCs…Powered by an in-house controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for top speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs…Uses Samsung’s own nickel-coated high-end controller to deliver effective thermal control of the NAND chip; With the added heatsink, play confidently on PS5 gaming consoles & PC computers without performance drops from overheating.

