Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $60, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, more

Nintendo’s new Tears of the Kingdom has now been out for a month. If you haven’t found a time to dive in yet, Amazon and Walmart are stepping in today to offer a rare chance to save. Starting at $62.76 shipped on Amazon, you can now lock-in one of the first chances to save at $7 off the usual $70 going rate. Over at Walmart, pricing drops to $62.90. At this point if you’re not sold on Zelda, there’s nothing we can say to sway you on what will be many players Games of the Year. Many of us here at 9to5Toys have been exploring Hyrule for the past few weeks and can’t get enough of all the changes that Nintendo has delivered this time around to make all of the action from Breath of the Wild even better. It’s an incredible experience, receiving perfect scores across the internet and a must-play for any Switch owner. Then head below for more.
*** Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
*** Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
*** Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
*** Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- eShop Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale from $5
- eShop RetroArcade sale from $4
- eShop Bethesda Summer Sale from $2
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop LEGO game sale from $10
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $9 (Reg. $60)
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition eShop $6.50 (Reg. $32)
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion eShop $35 (Reg. $50)
- Chrono Cross: Raduical Dreamers eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $45 (Reg. $50)
- Retro Arcade Archives eShop sale from $2
- PAC-MAN, MAPPY, XEVIOUS, NEOGEO games, more
- Just Dance 2023 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- For The King eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***2023 summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
- PSN Double Discounts sale extra 25% off for PS Plus members
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection from $15 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- PlayStation digital Games Under $10
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable
Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more
Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15
Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning
New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day
ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!