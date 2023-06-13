Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $60, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $70 $63
zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom-nintendo direct

Nintendo’s new Tears of the Kingdom has now been out for a month. If you haven’t found a time to dive in yet, Amazon and Walmart are stepping in today to offer a rare chance to save. Starting at $62.76 shipped on Amazon, you can now lock-in one of the first chances to save at $7 off the usual $70 going rate. Over at Walmart, pricing drops to $62.90. At this point if you’re not sold on Zelda, there’s nothing we can say to sway you on what will be many players Games of the Year. Many of us here at 9to5Toys have been exploring Hyrule for the past few weeks and can’t get enough of all the changes that Nintendo has delivered this time around to make all of the action from Breath of the Wild even better. It’s an incredible experience, receiving perfect scores across the internet and a must-play for any Switch owner. Then head below for more.

Today's best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

