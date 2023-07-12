Over the past two days, we’ve been scouring the far reaches of Amazon and beyond in order to showcase all of the best Prime Day 2023 deals. While you’ll still find a collection of discounts live until the shopping event closes its virtual doors later tonight, we’ve highlighted the top 10 Prime Day deals still available. Skip through the pages of offers we’ve already covered and just go see the best of the best, including the latest from Apple, Samsung, Beats, TVs, and so much more. Just remember to act fast before the best Prime Day deals dry up.

10) Anker’s biggest sale of the year now live for Prime Day

It wouldn’t really be a top 10 list from 9to5Toys if Anker didn’t make the cut, so let’s start there. If you’re new here, Anker makes some of our favorite accessories across virtually every category, be it iPhone chargers, solar power stations, and even battery-powered coolers. The brand is back with its biggest sale of the year, delivering new all-time lows on all of those product categories, and so much more. All of the savings start at $15, and deliver some personal favorites for their all-time lows.

9) All-new Beats Studio Buds+ see first discount

While Prime Day 2023 saw just about every pair of headphones go on sale you’d expect to see with all-time low prices attached, not all of them were seeing their first discounts. The new Beats Studio Buds+ on the other hand were, with the first chance to save now going live. Delivering the updated features and shiny new transparent design for less than before, the $150 sale price is looking a lot better than its MSRP already was. So if there’s one pair of earbuds to check out this year, the Beats Studio Buds+ are your best bet.

8) M2 Pro MacBook Pros pack an extra punch from $1,650

More affordable entires into the macOS stable were a big hit this year, but so were the higher-end machines! Apple’s latest M2 Pro MacBook Pros are now arriving at their best prices yet across both 14- and 16-inch form-factors, delivering the latest in Apple Silicon for lower than ever before. Prices now start at $1,650, yielding as much as $399 in savings along the way. So if those more entry-level offerings just aren’t going to cut it, here’s a chance to score some of Apple’s most powerful portable machines for less.

7) Apple Watch Series 8 new all-time lows arrive

Alongside all of the other Apple discounts making an impression on us this year for Prime Day 2023, the latest Apple Watch Series 8 styles are now worthy of their top ten spot. With new all-time lows arriving from $280, you’ll be able to save $119 across an assortment of different styles including both 41mm and 45mm wearables. We’ve never seen discounts this steep land before, making now the best chance to upgrade to Apple’s latest and greatest with a price cut to match.

6) Portable SSDs impress with new all-time lows

If you’re in need of some new storage, you’re in luck. The Prime Day deals are carrying over to a collection of portable SSDs and microSD cards, delivering the best prices yet on our favorites from Samsung, WD, and other top brands. It’s always a good idea to load up on some new drives, especially with prices this low.

5) Save big on TVs this Prime Day

Prime Day is one of the best times of year to actually buy a new TV, and this year’s shopping event has certainly delivered. Discounting offerings come from just about every single brand, including the latest from LG, Samsung, Sony, and other top manufacturers. So if you’re in the market to upgrade your home entertainment center display, score a new screen for the kitchen or guest room, or just to land the perfect gaming option, all of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals are worth checking out right now while pricing starts at under $200.

Though if we had to pick a single offer to highlight, there is nothing quite like Samsung’s The Frame TVs. These are now starting at all-time lows from $848 with all of the unique designs, art gallery tech, and more bundled in.

4) Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is now an even better value

The best value in the macOS lineup just got better. Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air has long been our top pick for an entry-level offering, and now it’s seeing the steepest discount yet to $750. With $249 in savings attached and prices that low, you can entirely forget that this is a previous-generation machine. It still offers solid Apple Silicon performance, as well as an ultra-compact build that rightly earbuds the M1 MacBook Air a spot in our top five deals from Prime Day 2023.

3) Apple’s latest headphones steal the show, with $179 off AirPods Max

There’s no getting around the fact that AirPods Max are a bit too pricey for their own good. Even though everyone who owns a pair will tell you they are the best headphones around, there’s just no convincing new buyers to spend $549 on a pair of ANC cans. But now you don’t have to. Prime Day is delivering one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on AirPods Max at $370. Those $179 in savings offer up several styles for less than any other sale in 2023. So if you’ve been waiting for the right time to try out Apple’s flagship listening experience, now is your chance.

2) Foldables are finally affordable with $700 discount on Z Fold 4

If there’s one takeaway from the Android deals this Prime Day, it’s that foldables are finally affordable; at least if you buy Samsung’s latest, that is. Right now, it’s popular Z Fold 4 is landing at just $1,100. That might seem like a steep price for a smartphone, but remember that it normally sells for $1,800. So right now, you can land the 7.6-inch folding display and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset for lower than ever before at $700 off.

1) New all-time low makes M2 MacBook Air a steal at $949

Stealing the spotlight from Amazon this Prime Day, the best deal of the 2023 savings event actually falls to an offer from B&H. Right now, it’s offering Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for lower than ever before. The $150 discount makes one of the most popular machines to ever grace the MacBook lineup an even better value. You can currently score the best price ever on the new 13-inch form-factor at $949.

