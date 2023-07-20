Smartphone Accessories: Shargeek Macintosh-themed Retro 67W GaN charger $70, more

Earlier this year, Shargeek launched a new addition to its lineup of Classic Macintosh-themed charging accessories. The new Retro 67 GaN Charger took everything we loved about the original and upped the ante with even more power prowess packed into its signature Apple build. Now the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering the first chance to save on the new Shargeek Retro 67. Dropping down to $69.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, you’re looking at a $10 discount from the usual $80 going rate. It’s only the second chance to save from the retailer and matching the all-time low. Shargeek’s second iteration of releasing a Macintosh-themed charger arrives with the design you’d expect from that inspiration, just in a new form-factor. There’s now 67W of power inside the Retro 67 charger and then three USB-C ports to handle charging M2 MacBooks, iPads, and your iPhone from a single package. New this time around is also a display built right into where the Mac’s screen should be, which shows off charging speeds and plays a Matrix-style animation when not in use. We take an even deeper dive into what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toysreview. Head below for more.

Shargeek Retro 67W Charger features:

The Retro 67 USB C charger comes with a real-time display of power output while digital rain indicates the charging status. It combines vintage with modern technology for unique fast charging. Powered by All-GaN technology, the Sharge fast charger can deliver full-speed 67W charging for earphones, phones, tablets, and even laptops. It is compatible with the latest MacBook Air (M2) and fully recharges it in less than 2 hours and charges your iPhone 14 from 0% to 58% in just 30 minutes.

