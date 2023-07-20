Smartphone Accessories: Shargeek Macintosh-themed Retro 67W GaN charger $70, more

Earlier this year, Shargeek launched a new addition to its lineup of Classic Macintosh-themed charging accessories. The new Retro 67 GaN Charger took everything we loved about the original and upped the ante with even more power prowess packed into its signature Apple build. Now the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering the first chance to save on the new Shargeek Retro 67. Dropping down to $69.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, you’re looking at a $10 discount from the usual $80 going rate. It’s only the second chance to save from the retailer and matching the all-time low. Shargeek’s second iteration of releasing a Macintosh-themed charger arrives with the design you’d expect from that inspiration, just in a new form-factor. There’s now 67W of power inside the Retro 67 charger and then three USB-C ports to handle charging M2 MacBooks, iPads, and your iPhone from a single package. New this time around is also a display built right into where the Mac’s screen should be, which shows off charging speeds and plays a Matrix-style animation when not in use. We take an even deeper dive into what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toysreview. Head below for more.
More smartphone accessories:
- Beats Fit Pro land at best price of the year with $55 discount to $145, Beats Studio Buds now $85
- Lightning 5,000mAh Battery Pack with Kickstand: $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- JETech iPhone 14 Clear Case: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Best price of the year hits OtterBox’s MagSafe Car Vent iPhone Mount at $26 (Reg. $40)
- Dashboard Car Mount: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Baseus PD 100W USB-C Cable: $15 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- Anker’s new 100W USB-C charger is the perfect 15-inch M2 MacBook Air upgrade at $26.50
- Bone Bike Tie Pro Phone Mount: $24 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- Braided Nylon USB-C Cable: $6 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds with Google Assistant on sale from $120 (Save $80)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker launches new midweek sale with GaNPrime power strips, USB-C chargers, more from $12
- AINOPE USB-C Right Angle Cable: $8 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Baseus 65W Slim USB-C Charger: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- elago brings its clean silicone treatment to the MagSafe wallet space at just over $17 [Deal]
- CINDRO Air Car Vent Mount: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Rasbes 38,800mAh Solar Power Bank: $19 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Spigen’s adjustable OneTap In-flight MagSafe iPhone Mount drops to $32(20% off)
- VIVI MAO Gooseneck Smartphone Mount: $15 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- 3-pack MFi USB-C Lightning Cables: $7 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Organize your workstation, this metal under-desk dual headphone hanger is now 40% off at $11.50
Shargeek Retro 67W Charger features:
The Retro 67 USB C charger comes with a real-time display of power output while digital rain indicates the charging status. It combines vintage with modern technology for unique fast charging. Powered by All-GaN technology, the Sharge fast charger can deliver full-speed 67W charging for earphones, phones, tablets, and even laptops. It is compatible with the latest MacBook Air (M2) and fully recharges it in less than 2 hours and charges your iPhone 14 from 0% to 58% in just 30 minutes.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!