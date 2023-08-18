Smartphone Accessories: ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Ring grip $16 (Reg. $26), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock MagSafe Ring for $16.14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $26, you’re looking at nearly 40% in savings and only the third discount to date. This is $1 under the previous drop and a new all-time low to boot. Arriving as one of the more capable MagSafe ring stands on the market, ESR’s take on the form-factor still arrives with all of the same iPhone 14 support for magnetically snapping onto the back of Apple’s latest handsets. This one has a unique unfolding design that gives you two different inner rings to hold onto or use for propping up your device. Everything is made of metal for a durable construction, including the dual-joint design, which comes in one of four colorways to complement your handset.
More smartphone accessories:
- Beats Studio Buds+ land at new $130 all-time low with only second discount, refurb at $100
- 2-in-1 MagSafe iPhone Apple Watch Charger: $22 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Lisen MagSafe Air Vent Car Mount: $22 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- OG Google Pixel Stand still offers plenty of value at year’s best price of $23
- iPhone 14 Screen Protector 3-pack: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Baseus 30,000mAh Power Bank: $56 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- Bose’s flagship Smart Speaker with Alexa and Assistant support drops to $349 ($50 off)
- ESR MagSafe Ring: $10 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- 6-foot USB-C Lightning Cable 2-pack: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Not upgrading to iPhone 15? These ESR iPhone 14 MagSafe/kickstand cases now start from $6
- Tribit StormBox Micro 2: $48 (Reg. $65) | Amazon
- 42,800mAh Solar Power Bank: $30 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Sony’s popular XM4 ANC earbuds are the best value around at $140(Refurb, Reg. $278)
- Baseus 100W GaN3 Charging Station: $41 (Reg. $66) | Amazon
- INIU 10,000mAh Slim Power Bank: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- elago’s popular MS2 stand gets your MagSafe charger ready for StandBy at $15 (Reg. $20)
- Anker 10W Qi Pad: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Ailun iPhone 14 Screen Protector: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Charge your entire Apple kit on OtterBox’s 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station at $61
- 6-Foot USB-C Lightning Cable 2-pack: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- Pelican’s new metal aramid fiber RFID-blocking MagSafe wallet sees first deal at $64 (Reg. $80)
ESR HaloLock MagSafe Ring features:
Magnets with a holding force of 1,200 g create a powerful lock on your caseless phone or phone with a MagSafe or HaloLock case, ensuring this ring holder only comes off when you want. Comfortable Grip with 0.9-inch diameter ring that is specially designed TPE lining provides a comfortable, secure grip and perfect fit for your finger. Enjoy stable hands-free viewing in either portrait or landscape mode thanks to the adjustable, sturdy dual-joint design and full 360° ring of magnets
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!