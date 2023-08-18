Smartphone Accessories: ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Ring grip $16 (Reg. $26), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock MagSafe Ring for $16.14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $26, you’re looking at nearly 40% in savings and only the third discount to date. This is $1 under the previous drop and a new all-time low to boot. Arriving as one of the more capable MagSafe ring stands on the market, ESR’s take on the form-factor still arrives with all of the same iPhone 14 support for magnetically snapping onto the back of Apple’s latest handsets. This one has a unique unfolding design that gives you two different inner rings to hold onto or use for propping up your device. Everything is made of metal for a durable construction, including the dual-joint design, which comes in one of four colorways to complement your handset.

Magnets with a holding force of 1,200 g create a powerful lock on your caseless phone or phone with a MagSafe or HaloLock case, ensuring this ring holder only comes off when you want. Comfortable Grip with 0.9-inch diameter ring that is specially designed TPE lining provides a comfortable, secure grip and perfect fit for your finger. Enjoy stable hands-free viewing in either portrait or landscape mode thanks to the adjustable, sturdy dual-joint design and full 360° ring of magnets

