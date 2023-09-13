ESR’s new metal, silicone, and clear iPhone 15 Stash Stand cases now up to 38% off from $16

ESR – a budget-friendly brand we feature around quite a lot that delivers affordable MagSafe charging stands and more – is launching its new MagSafe Stash Stand iPhone 15 cases today. Available in a range of colorways for iPhone 15, iPhone Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max across the classic, silicone, and protective form-factor, the new ESR Stash cases feature a pop-out camera array bezel along the back of the case that doubles as a stand so you can perch your new iPhone up just about anywhere with a flat surface. Best of all, the new cases are now seeing some notable launch deals by way of the codes and coupons you’ll find down below.
ESR’s new MagSafe Stash Stand iPhone 15 cases up to 38% off
- ESR Classic Stash Stand iPhone 15 cases from $16 (Reg. $27+)
- iPhone 15, iPhone Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Clip the on-page coupon and use code DMESRBBB
- ESR Cloud Stash Stand iPhone 15 cases from $23 (Reg. $28+)
- Clip the on-page coupon
Here’s a closer look at the specs on these models:
- Stronger Magnetic Lock: powerful built-in magnets with 1,500 g of holding force enable faster, easier place-and-go wireless charging and a secure lock on any MagSafe accessory
- Adjustable Stash Stand: positioned around camera frame to stay hidden when folded away while keeping MagSafe ring 100% unobstructed; enjoy a freely adjustable and stable view for watching shows whenever, wherever
- Built to Last: robust and durable zinc-alloy construction ensures stand stays looking like new while hinge is lab tested to retain its strength after more than 3,000 uses
- Military-Grade Protection: shock-absorbing Air Guard corners combine with raised screen edges and Camera Guard to ensure test-certified protection against drops, bumps, and scratches
- ESR Armor Series Stash Stand iPhone 15 cases from $23 (Reg. $33+)
- Clip the on-page coupon
And here are the details on the Armor Series model – currently only available for the Pro Max:
- 360° Protection: scratch-resistant acrylic back case with shock-absorbing Air Guard corners and dust shields combines with the tough screen guard with built-in screen protector and camera lens protectors for protection that exceeds military grade
- Fully Adjustable Stand: Stash Stand lets you enjoy stable hands-free viewing in portrait and in landscape at any angle between 15° and 85°, giving you the perfect way to FaceTime or catch up on your favorite shows in total comfort
- Stronger Magnetic Lock: built-in magnetic ring is 100% unobstructed for full MagSafe compatibility and provides 1,500 g of holding force to enable a secure lock on all official and ESR MagSafe chargers and accessories
Browse through the rest of the ESR iPhone 15 cases right here and then check out some of our favorite new releases below:
