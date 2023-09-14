UAG’s new ultraprotective and Kevlar woven military-style iPhone 15 cases have landed

It is now time to zero in on the new military-style iPhone 15 cases from Urban Armor Gear, or as it’s better known, UAG. The new UAG iPhone 15 cases have arrived with a slew of new models to offer up some serious protection for Apple’s latest handsets in style, including its Kevlar woven models, the magnetic Monarch Pro with “responsive oversized tactile buttons,” and the Civilian model with a “progressive hex cushioning shock-absorbing soft core.” All of them are now available on the official Amazon storefront, and you can get a closer look down below at our favorites.

UAG’s new military-style iPhone 15 cases

Coming straight out of Orange County, California, the new UAG iPhone 15 case designs arrive to raise “the bar across the board on UAG’s already-legendary rugged protection.” The brand tells us its teams have further strengthened the uniquely shaped and hidden Magnet Module alongside other improvements across the board.

As with all UAG products, these cases aren’t just protecting a device; they are improving the entire experience – whether it’s a bold look, the way it feels to hold, the materials, or the tactile satisfaction of the buttons, UAG guarantees an elevated experience every time.

Let’s take a closer look at some of our favorites in the new UAG collection:

UAG iPhone 15 MagSafe Civilian $60

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max

A sleek, rugged phone case for the modern wanderer. The Civilian and Civilian MagSafe are engineered with a co-molded, ultra-lightweight armor shell featuring hex-cushioning and a shock-absorbing soft core with impact-resistant bumpers. A built-in magnet module locks devices in-place for seamless MagSafe charging compatibility.

UAG iPhone 15 Metropolis LT Kevlar $65

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max

With a thin profile for easy access and an industry-leading Kevlar material inlay, the Metropolis LT MagSafe is built to provide real-world protection for devices. A strong TPU frame, an impact-absorbing inner bumper and sculpted corners offer reinforced drop protection. A built-in magnet module offers seamless compatibility with MagSafe charging.

UAG iPhone 15 Monarch Pro Kevlar $100

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The most comfortable and confidence-inspiring case UAG offers, handcrafted with premium materials, including Dupont KevlarTM. The Monarch Pro and Monarch Pro Kevlar feature MagSafe capability, a signature ultralight impact-resistant frame with featherlight composite construction and five layers of protection. UAG Traction Grip surrounds the perimeter for easy handling and screen protection, while a raised camera bezel protects lenses. The Monarch Pro Kevlar® incorporates Kevlar technology to offer unparalleled drop protection for whatever the journey brings.

Browse through the rest of the UAG iPhone 15 case collection right here, and then scope out more of our favorite new options in the list below:

