New Pelican iPhone 15 cases arrive with launch deals from $15: Brushed aluminum, and more

The new Pelican iPhone 15 cases are now live and we are also tracking select models with launch deals via the official Amazon storefront. Ranging from the more casual and thin Ranger model that still provides 16-feet of drop protection to brushed aluminum variants and the various MagSafe Shield models, the brand offers a range of good quality solutions for iPhone 15 users. We came away impressed with the industrial-grade design on the iPhone 14 Kevlar model last year after review, and now it’s time for some launch deals on the 2023 collection. Head below for a closer look.

Pelican iPhone 15 case deals:

Pelican iPhone 15 Ranger case from $15

The Ranger Phone Case features 16ft drop protection. This case is available in MagSafe and non-MagSafe styles and in clear and black color variations.

Pelican Protector iPhone 15 case from $45 (Reg. $50)

The Protector Phone Case features the same technical specifications as the Ranger, such as 16ft drop protection. This case is available with MagSafe and features color variations such as clear, black, and carbon.

Pelican iPhone 15 Shield Carbon case $63 (Reg. $70)

The Shield Carbon Phone Case features 21ft drop protection, dual layer impact protection, textured sides for an enhanced grip, bulletproof aramid fibers, and an included phone holster that doubles as a phone stand. This case is available with MagSafe.

Pelican iPhone 15 Shield Brushed Aluminum case from $63 (Reg. $70)

The Shield Brushed Aluminum Phone Case features 21ft drop protection with dual layer impact protection, textured sides for an enhanced grip, and an included phone holster that doubles as a phone stand. This case is available with MagSafe.

Pelican iPhone 15 Voyager case from $63 (Reg. $70)

The Voyager Phone Case features 18ft drop protection. This case also features dual-layer impact protection, textured sides for an enhanced grip, and an included phone holster that doubles as a phone stand. This case is available with MagSafe.

Be sure to browse through our roundup of the best iPhone 15 case deals right here as well as some of our favorite new models below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!