Top 10 fall Prime Day deals still available

Over the past two days, we’ve been scouring the far reaches of Amazon and beyond in order to showcase all the best fall Prime Day 2023 deals. While you’ll still find a collection of discounts live until the shopping event closes its virtual doors later tonight, we’ve highlighted the top 10 Big Prime Deal Days price cuts still available. Skip reading through the pages of offers we’ve already covered and just check out the best of the best below.

10. Sony’s XM5 ANC Earbuds see first discount

The new Sony XM5 ANC Earbuds just launched earlier this summer and have remained elusive of discounts up until now – the fall Prime Day festivities are finally marking one of our favorite pairs of earbuds on the market. I personally adore these, and I have been daily driving them on and off since my initial review deemed these one of the year’s top releases. Those positive sentiments are even better with some savings attached, which drop the earbuds down to $278.

9. Score a rare Xbox Series X discount at $100 off

While Sony took the Prime Big Deals Day sale as a chance to reveal a new slim version of the PS5, Microsoft’s approach has been to discount its latest console. Right now, you can score a refurbished Xbox Series X console down to $400. We really haven’t seen all that many chances to save some cash, with most of the promotions over the years being gift card or accessory bundles. But now you can take $100 off.

8. Upgrade your PC, PS5, or Xbox with internal SSD discounts

If you’re in need of a storage upgrade, the fall Prime Day savings are here to help. The best prices of the year have arrived to plenty of different internal SSDs, including some of our favorite releases, all-new Gen5 offerings, and even some models designed to put in your PS5 and Xbox Series X.

7. Anker’s biggest sale of the year, now live

It wouldn’t really be a top 10 list from 9to5Toys if Anker didn’t make the cut. If you’re new here, Anker makes some of our favorite accessories across virtually every category, be it iPhone chargers, solar power stations, and even battery-powered coolers. The brand is back with its biggest sale of the year, delivering new lows in all those product categories and so much more. Savings start at $11 and deliver some personal favorites for their all-time lows.

6. Switch to USB-C with AirPods Pro 2

Apple just brought USB-C to its popular AirPods Pro 2, and a new all-time low is here. This isn’t one of those tiny discounts that technically qualify for an all-time low, either. Amazon is taking a cool $60 off the all-new earbuds, marking the best price we’ve seen in the process at $189. So, if you’re looking to complete the transition in your home over to USB-C now that your iPhone 15 is here or you just want to try out Apple’s latest flagship listening experience, you can save along the way.

5. Best TV deals in the Prime Big Deals Day event

Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale is one of the best times of year to actually buy a new TV, and this year’s shopping event has certainly delivered. Discounting offerings come from just about every single brand, including the latest from LG, Samsung, Sony, Amazon, and other top manufacturers. So if you’re in the market to upgrade your home entertainment center display, score a new screen for the kitchen or guest room, or just land the perfect gaming option, all of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals are worth checking out right now while pricing starts at under $110.

The offers are perfect for getting a new home theater upgrade before the holiday season and all those upcoming family gatherings.

4. Save on the just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2

It’s not all too often we see new all-time lows on just-released Apple gear only weeks after units began shipping – especially not at $50 off. But that’s what you can lock in when you buy the discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 through the end of the day. It’s dropping down to $749 while earning the status of being a new all-time low.

3. New all-time lows live on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air

Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is beloved by fans as one of its best Macs of all time. And now it is down to its best price yet. Discounts start at $1,049 for a limited time, delivering $250 in savings alongside the new 15-inch displays, M2 chips, and slim designs. Making this deal one of the best we’ve seen for the Prime Big Deals Day event, there are also elevated capacities available. So, if you need more RAM than the baseline configurations offer, you’ll be able to score all-time lows on models with 16GB of memory, too.

2. Pixel Watch is a steal at $140 off

If you’re looking for an Android smartwatch this week, the clearance discount now live on Google Pixel Watch is hard to deny. Even if you weren’t going into the Prime Big Deals Day sale thinking you wanted to walk away with a wearable on your wrist, the drop down to $210 is pretty wild. You’d normally pay $350 for the company’s first wearable, which isn’t all too different from the newer version just revealed last week.

1. Beats Studio Pro headphones are just $180

Everyone has been asking what the best alternative to AirPods Max are, and now one of the top contenders is on sale. We saw the Beats Studio Pro headphones take the tech sphere by storm when they launched earlier in the summer, and now you can score the best price yet. The usual $350 price tag was already a solid buy, but the price drop to $180 makes these headphones the best value around – especially with ANC, transparency mode, personalized Spatial Audio, and dynamic head tracking.

