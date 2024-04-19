Save $400 on Juiced Bikes’ RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,999 during 3-day flash sale

Juiced Bikes has launched a weekend flash sale on its RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,999 shipped. Down from $2,399, this e-bike saw quite a few discounts over 2023, with prices dropping to $1,599 during Black Friday sales and then $200 further to the $1,399 low during Christmas sales. Since the new year began, we’ve seen a few short-term flash sales that only dropped costs by $50 to $100 and also a Valentine’s Day promotion that gave you two models together for a massive discounted rate. And while today’s deal is not among the top 3 lowest prices we’ve seen, it does still come in as a solid $400 markdown.

The RipCurrent S comes in two colorways (black and red) equipped with a 1,000W Rear Gear Hub motor paired with a G2 52V lithium-ion battery that can max out at 28 MPH with a range of up to 70+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1,050-lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

It’s a great time for e-bike shoppers, as many popular EV brands are having various sales, like Lectric’s Earth Day Sale that is giving up to $727 in free add-on accessories along with your purchase from the brand’s e-bike selection. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery. Likewise, Heybike’s spring sale is taking $700 off e-bike models alongside $297 in free gear, while Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale is seeing up to $600 off e-bikes, particularly the UrbanGlide models, and Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well. You’ll also find Schwinn’s Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes down to all-time lows at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase. Rad Power Bikes just launched its own Earth Day Sale that is taking $100 off its RadRunner e-bike line and planting trees for every purchase.

RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Our top-rated and best selling sport-utility electric bike just got a super-charged upgrade! The RipCurrent S (TUV certified to UL 2849) is a fat-tire, fan-favorite with even more power and torque. Get ready to rip up any terrain with a bigger 1000W motor, the NEW G2 52V/19.2Ah battery pack, updated controller programming, upgraded fender package, and so much more! With a riding range of up to 70+ miles and speeds up to 28+MPH, the New RipCurrent S offers unparalleled power, versatility and functionality for anywhere you want to ride.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!