Save $400 on Juiced Bikes’ RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,999 during 3-day flash sale

Reinette LeJeune -
Green DealsJuiced Bikes
$400 off $1,999

Juiced Bikes has launched a weekend flash sale on its RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,999 shipped. Down from $2,399, this e-bike saw quite a few discounts over 2023, with prices dropping to $1,599 during Black Friday sales and then $200 further to the $1,399 low during Christmas sales. Since the new year began, we’ve seen a few short-term flash sales that only dropped costs by $50 to $100 and also a Valentine’s Day promotion that gave you two models together for a massive discounted rate. And while today’s deal is not among the top 3 lowest prices we’ve seen, it does still come in as a solid $400 markdown.

The RipCurrent S comes in two colorways (black and red) equipped with a 1,000W Rear Gear Hub motor paired with a G2 52V lithium-ion battery that can max out at 28 MPH with a range of up to 70+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1,050-lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

It’s a great time for e-bike shoppers, as many popular EV brands are having various sales, like Lectric’s Earth Day Sale that is giving up to $727 in free add-on accessories along with your purchase from the brand’s e-bike selection. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery. Likewise, Heybike’s spring sale is taking $700 off e-bike models alongside $297 in free gear, while Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale is seeing up to $600 off e-bikes, particularly the UrbanGlide models, and Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well. You’ll also find Schwinn’s Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes down to all-time lows at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase. Rad Power Bikes just launched its own Earth Day Sale that is taking $100 off its RadRunner e-bike line and planting trees for every purchase.

RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Our top-rated and best selling sport-utility electric bike just got a super-charged upgrade! The RipCurrent S (TUV certified to UL 2849) is a fat-tire, fan-favorite with even more power and torque. Get ready to rip up any terrain with a bigger 1000W motor, the NEW G2 52V/19.2Ah battery pack, updated controller programming, upgraded fender package, and so much more! With a riding range of up to 70+ miles and speeds up to 28+MPH, the New RipCurrent S offers unparalleled power, versatility and functionality for anywhere you want to ride.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Juiced Bikes

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Shark’s Matrix Plus robot vacuum and mop with sel...
HP Omen 34-inch UltraWide 165Hz curved gaming monitor f...
Nothing Phone (2) sees first discount of the year down ...
NIU’s Earth Day Sale takes up to 40% off e-scoote...
Give your EDC a transparent makeover with the Sharge 17...
Amazon Fire tablet sale from $65: All-new 10-inch $95, ...
SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 4 Xbox wireless gaming h...
Don’t wait for Apple to release a new one this fa...
Load more...
Show More Comments