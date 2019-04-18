Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Banana Republic, J.Crew Factory, Amazon Cookware Event, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Eddie Bauer Friends & Family Event gears you up w/ deals on outerwear, backpacks & more from $15
- Timberland’s Get Outside Sale cuts an extra 20% off select boots & sneakers + free shipping
- Nordstrom is offering the adidas Originals National PrimeKnit Backpack for $50 (Reg. $100)
- Reebok offers its Men’s Zig Pulse 3 Running Shoes in several colors for $40 with code ZIG39 at checkout
- Today only, Fanatics cuts up to 80% off sale styles + free shipping with promo code FREESHIP at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Update your spring sunglasses with Amazon’s Gold Box feat. William Painter styles at up to 45% off
- This weekend only, Abercrombie & Fitch takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $19
- J.Crew Factory’s Easter Sale is live with an extra 50% off clearance, new arrivals & more from $15
- Banana Republic offers polo shirts, chinos, dresses & more at 50% off this weekend only
- Express refreshes your wardrobe with 40% off sitewide and deals on new arrivals from $30
- Sperry’s Customer Appreciation Event takes up to 40% off over 125 styles of boat shoes & more
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, MontBlanc and more up to 60% off during Jomashop’s Easter Sale
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon has enameled cast iron cookware on sale for 25% off, prices start at $22.50 (Today only)
- This Porter Cable 4-Tool Combo Kit is back at its all-time low of $129 shipped (Reg. $179)
- Dyson’s V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum can be yours for 50% off, now $150 shipped
- Illuminate your outdoor space with a four-pack of motion-sensing Mr. Beams lights for $50 ($30 off)
- Cook the perfect steak or burger w/ this $12 Prime shipped wireless meat thermometer (50% off)
