Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas shoes, Timbuk2, Cole Haan, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Eastbay’s End of Summer Sale offers $40 off orders of $150: Nike, adidas, more
- adidas shoes and apparel for the enitre family from $18 at Nordstrom Rack
- Nike’s Sportswear Men’s Club Shorts in two color options for $25 (Reg. $33)
- Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods takes $15 off footwear priced $70 or more
- Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men’s Dual Defense White Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack for $15 (Reg. $30)
Casual and Formalwear |
- GAP offers an extra 50% off all sale items + 40% off thousands of styles
- Timbuk2’s 2-Day Coupon Sale offers 30% off sitewide: MacBook bags, more
- Cole Haan’s End of Summer Sale cuts an extra 40% off clearance + free shipping
- Sorel boots for fall up to 50% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale
- Hautelook’s Levi’s Men’s Outerwear Event with styles from $20
Home Goods and more |
- Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer now matching Amazon low at $70 (Reg. $100)
- Insignia’s Multi-Function Pressure Cooker now $30 for today only (Reg. $60+)
- Home Depot 1-day Milwaukee tool sale starts at $14, taking up to 40% off
- Take $150 off iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 960 Smart Robot Vacuum at $500
- Pottery Barn’s Flash Sale revamps your home with up to 40% off sitewide
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!