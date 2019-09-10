Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Backcountry, J.Crew, Nutri Ninja Blender, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Backcountry’s Stoic Sale gears you up for fall weather with deals from $16
- Running sneakers from ASICS, Saucony, and more up to 60% off at Hautelook
- The North Face, Marmot, Oakley, and more up to 75% off at REI Outlet
- Joe’s New Balance Super Sale offers 45% off or more on select styles
- Jomashop is offering the Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Prizm Sunglasses for $120 (Reg. $206)
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew’s kicking up your fall wardrobe with 30% off new arrivals: jeans, more
- Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off all jeans and tops from just $10
- Samsonite’s freeform expandable hardside luggage in black for $109 shipped
- Nordstrom Rack offers up to 70% off new markdowns: Cole Haan, Sperry, more
- Jos. A. Bank’s Super Tuesday Sale offers up to 70% off sitewide
Home Goods and more |
- Pick up Cuisinart cast iron cookware for $70 in this 1-day Amazon sale
- Bring home a Nutri Ninja Blender at the Amazon all-time low: $44.50 (Reg. $80)
- Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart Multi-Cooker drops to $84 shipped (Reg. up to $150)
- Ultraloq’s 5-in-1 Fingerprint Smart Lock hits new low of $120
- Upgrade your kitchen with under or over-cabinet lighting from $9 Prime shipped
