Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: L.L. Bean, Lululemon, TUMI Semi-Annual, more

Activewear |
- L.L. Bean updates your outerwear and fall apparel with 25% off flash sale
- Lululemon’s November We Made Too Much Deals takes up to 60% off outerwear, more
- Patagonia Web Specials offers up to 50% off popular styles
- adidas takes an extra 30% off shoes, apparel, and more with code GIVEADI
- Eastbay offers up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 80% off top brands with deals from $32 shipped
- Amazon offers up to 30% off The Children’s Place apparel, deals from $4.50
- Kate Spade’s Friendsgiving Sale offers 50% off select handbags and wallets
- TUMI’s Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 60% off luggage, backpacks, briefcases, more
- Old Navy takes 40% off sitewide with outerwear, jeans, sweaters more from $18
Home Goods and more |
- Today’s Gold Box tool sale keeps the yard tidy from $47 (up to 50% off)
- Bundle Anker’s RoboVac 30C with its HealthKit smart scale at $192 ($338 value)
- Score 5.2-liters of air fryer today for $40 shipped (Reg. $75+)
- Game in comfort with Respawn’s Reclinable Chair: $109 (Save $30+)
- This shape-shifting sofa converts into a sleeper and is just $131 shipped
