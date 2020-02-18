Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: The North Face, Ralph Lauren, Cuisinart, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Macy’s The North Face Sale takes 40% off jackets, vests, accessories, more
- Score Ray-Ban, Oakley, Smith, Raen sunglasses for extra 20% off, today only
- Nordstrom is offering the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 for $80 (Reg. $120)
- Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of new Nike styles at up to 60% off
- Under Armour Outlet offers 25% off orders of $100 with code FIT25 at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ralph Lauren cuts extra 40% off sale styles with jeans, outerwear, more
- Lacoste loungewear, shoes, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Tommy Hilfiger’s Brown Leather Watch drops to $119 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $155)
- Hautelook Designer Sunglass Sale takes up to 60% off Tom Ford, GUCCI, more
- Find Cole Haan outerwear for women at up to 75% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
Home Goods and more |
- Cuisinart’s 7-Qt. Cast Iron Casserole drops to $60 for today only (Reg. $100+)
- Add Milwaukee’s M12 cordless driver + LED light to your DIY kit: $99 (20% off)
- Dyson’s Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum returns to low of $350 ($200 off), more
- Add Ryobi’s 18V cordless inflator to your arsenal for $69 (Reg. $99)
- Less than $25 outfits your door with Kwikset’s Keyless Deadbolt (Save 35%)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel