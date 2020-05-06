Today’s best Android game/app deals + freebies: Bendy, One Deck Dungeon, more

- May. 6th 2020 3:14 pm ET

FREE+
0

It’s time to dig in to today’s best Android app deals. From minimalist puzzlers and dungeon crawling deck builders to first person puzzle-action horror games, we have another notable lineup of price drops to browse through. While the self-isolation sales have started to slow down now, we are still regularly seeing top-tier mobile experiences on sale every day of the week. Highlights include Bendy and the Ink Machine, Boris and the Dark Survival, One Deck Dungeon, SiNKR 2, Message Quest, X Launcher Pro, and more. Head below for the complete lineup of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s best Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Google Home at just $29 (Reg. $100) and Samsung’s Galaxy Fit Smartwatch at its best price this year. Smartphone deals continue with LG’s G8 ThinQ, this buy one get one free moto razr promotion, and a 2020 low on the Moto G7. Along with these Android-controlled smart mugs, you’ll find plenty of charging gear deals in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and in the latest Amazon Anker sale.

Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM Eternal $40, AC Odyssey Deluxe $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Bendy and the Ink Machine:

Bendy and the Ink Machine is a first person puzzle-action-horror game with a unique cartoon atmosphere and an intense, frightening storyline that keeps you guessing throughout. Henry was the lead animator at Joey Drew Studios in its 1930s heyday, a studio that was best known for producing animated cartoons of their most popular and beloved character, Bendy. Many years later Henry receives a mysterious invitation from Joey Drew himself to return to the old cartoon workshop. Journey deep into the sketchy madness of this twisted cartoon nightmare.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Android

Android
google play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard