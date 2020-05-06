It’s time to dig in to today’s best Android app deals. From minimalist puzzlers and dungeon crawling deck builders to first person puzzle-action horror games, we have another notable lineup of price drops to browse through. While the self-isolation sales have started to slow down now, we are still regularly seeing top-tier mobile experiences on sale every day of the week. Highlights include Bendy and the Ink Machine, Boris and the Dark Survival, One Deck Dungeon, SiNKR 2, Message Quest, X Launcher Pro, and more. Head below for the complete lineup of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Message Quest FREE (Reg. $2)
- Drum School FREE (Reg. $1)
- HEXASMASH Best Lockdown FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- Ball hole 3D FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- LeagueMon VIP – League Monster FREE (Reg. $2)
- War 1944 VIP : World War II FREE (Reg. $3)
- Boris and the Dark Survival FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bendy and the Ink Machine $4.50 (Reg. $7)
- One Deck Dungeon $4 (Reg. $7)
- SiNKR 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- NetX Network Tools PRO $1 (Reg. $3)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $1 (Reg. $9)
Today's best Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Google Home at just $29 (Reg. $100) and Samsung's Galaxy Fit Smartwatch at its best price this year.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends FREE (Reg. $1)
- Super Shortcuts FREE (Reg. $1)
- SnoreGym : Reduce Your Snoring FREE (Reg. $3)
- That level logic 2D PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- Word Quest PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity $1 (Reg. $2)
- Float It $1 (Reg. $2)
- Golf Peaks $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Warfare $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $2 (Reg. $5)
- Swim Out $1 (Reg. $3)
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced $4.50 (Reg. $10)
- Arc $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- 0Ground $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
Bendy and the Ink Machine:
Bendy and the Ink Machine is a first person puzzle-action-horror game with a unique cartoon atmosphere and an intense, frightening storyline that keeps you guessing throughout. Henry was the lead animator at Joey Drew Studios in its 1930s heyday, a studio that was best known for producing animated cartoons of their most popular and beloved character, Bendy. Many years later Henry receives a mysterious invitation from Joey Drew himself to return to the old cartoon workshop. Journey deep into the sketchy madness of this twisted cartoon nightmare.
