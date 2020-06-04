We are now ready to collect all of today’s Android app deals. After seeing one of the best RPGs on mobile go on sale this morning, it is time to fill out the rest of Thursday’s most notable Android price drops. We are learning new languages, dungeon crawling, solving puzzles, exploring the night sky, and much more. Today’s highlights include Reventure, Star Walk 2, YoWindow Weather, Stardew Valley, Dungeon999, and Swapperoo, among others. Your complete collection of today’s best Android app deals and freebies is waiting below.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

In today’s best Android hardware discounts, the LG G7 Fit handset is up to $100 off while deals on LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ and the Moto G7 Play are still alive and well. Wear OS price drops continue today with Skagen’s Falster 2 Smartwatch at up to $196 off along with Fossil models from $129 and Withings’ Steel Hybrid. Lenovo’s P10 Android Tablet dropped down to $200 and you’ll find all of our Android-friendly accessory offers right here.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 3 remake $40, Nioh 2 $40, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Reventure:

One hundred different endings…Choose your path, every decision leads to a new ending. Will you find the real one? Is there such a thing…Only one way to know… Lots of “”Aha!”” moments…The world doesn’t change with each new game, you do. Well, actually it DOES change, but that’s a secret for you to find out. A big bunch of unlockable stuff…New playable characters, hints, costumes, visual effects and more! Bazillions of secrets and pop-culture references…They are, you know, secrets. So we won’t spoil them here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!