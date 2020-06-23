Today’s Best Game Deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, Sonic Mania $10, more

In today’s best game deals, The Disney Afternoon Collection is now down at $4.99 in digital form on both Xbox One and PS4. Regularly up to $20 and currently listed as unavailable on Amazon, today’s offers are up to $15 in savings and the lowest we can find. Starring a cast of well-known Disney characters including Scrooge McDuck, Darkwing Duck, Chip and Dale, and more, this collection spans six different classic games. You’ll also find new gameplay modes like Boss Rush and Time Attack, as well as a rewind feature so you can give tougher platforming sections another try. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Sonic Mania on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-orders, This War of Mine, Strider, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New eShop SEGA Sonic sale from $3
- eShop sale board games up to 50% off
- PS4 Remasters and Retro sale from just $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $31.50 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $4 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Plus more LEGO Xbox game deals…
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones $5 (Reg. $20)
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $13 (Reg. $20+)
- SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe $22.50 (Reg. $90)
- Moonlighter $17 (Reg. $30)
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $15 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered $8 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $10 (Reg. $20)
- Forager $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- The Last of Us Part II $56 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Bully $9 (Reg. $15)
- The Warriors $9 (Reg. $15)
- Kingdom Hearts III $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Dragon Quest XI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Borderlands 3 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Metro Redux $40 (Reg. $50)
- RE 7 Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 (Reg. $200)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $60 (Reg. $60)
Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $60 (Reg. $60)
- Now releasing November 19
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
