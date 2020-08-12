Today’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. Along with some classic-style sci-fi shooters, we are also seeing some retro arcade ports as well as a highly-rated productivity app and an RPG, among others. More specifically, you’re looking at notable price drops on apps like Space Invaders Infinity Gene as well as the original Space Invaders, DARIUSBURST, RAYSTORM, Heedless, Reminder – Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by $350 off LG’s G8 ThinQ Android Smartphone at the Amazon low of $400, which now sits alongside this A71 5G deal. Those offers join ongoing Samsung tablet deals including the Galaxy Tab A and the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Don’t forget about the Amazon Big Summer Sale, then swing by this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best Android-friendly accessory deals. Anker kicked off a new Amazon sale this morning with deals from $21.50 and be sure to check out these Android-compatible smart notebooks.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Space Invaders Infinity Gene :

The internationally award-winning evolving shooting game, now available for Android! The more you play, the more the game evolves! Legendary shooter SPACE INVADERS has evolved once again, this time with an unprecedented new system! The game begins similarly to the classic SPACE INVADERS, but the more you play, the more the game evolves! Unlock new stages and new system features for a whole new shooting game experience!

