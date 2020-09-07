Happy Labor Day! The deals are live and the best retailers are offering up to 75% off original prices. These sales are a wonderful way to update your fall wardrobe or gear for cool weather. Whether you’re looking for activewear, casual or formal attire, there is a sale for you. Head below to find all of our top picks from the notable Labor Day fashion sales and there is a convenient list at the bottom rounding up all of the discounts.
Boost your fall workouts with deals on activewear during the adidas sitewide sale. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s NMD_R1 Shoes that are very trendy and functional. Originally priced at $140, however during the sale you can find them for $105.You can choose from four versatile color options and with over 500 reviews from adidas customers, they’re rated 4.4/5 stars.
Another notable sale to take advantage of is the Banana Republic Labor Day Sale. They’re offering 40% off sitewide with thousands of new fall arrivals. Inside this event you can find great deals on jeans, dress shirts, shoes, dresses, and much more.
Finally, you can easily update your sunglasses with Ray-Ban’s and Sunglass Hut’s Labor Day Deals. Both are offering $30 off polarized styles and offering free delivery.
Activewear |
- adidas Flash Sale takes 25% off sitewide: Ultraboosts, NMD_R1 shoes, more
- Foot Locker Labor Day Fashion Sale takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, more
- Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Sale takes 50% off sitewide with deals from just $10
- REI’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, more from $20
- Merrell’s Labor Day Event offers up to 40% off hiking shoes, apparel, more
- Columbia takes 25% off sitewide with deals from $15 during its Labor Day Sale
- Backcountry’s Labor Day Event takes up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, more
- Mountain Hardwear’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off jackets, vests, more
- Joe’s New Balance Labor Day Event is live! Score up to 70% off running shoes, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ray-Ban’s Polarized Sunglasses from $98 shipped during huge Labor Day Sale
- Levi’s Labor Day Sale offers up to 40% off sitewide + extra 30% off clearance
- Lacoste Labor Day Sale takes extra 20% off polos, golf apparel, more from $20
- Callaway’s Labor Day Sale takes an extra 30% off sale items + free shipping
- Banana Republic’s Labor Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide with thousands of new arrivals
- J.Crew’s Hello Fall Event takes 40% off your purchase: Jeans, sweaters, more
- Fossil’s So Long Summer Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Smartwatches, bags, more
- L.L. Bean End of Summer Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $13
- Macy’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off Cole Haan, Levi’s, Columbia, more
- Clarks Labor Day Event cuts extra 50% off all sale styles from $30 shipped
- Oakley, Ray-Ban, Persol, more up to 60% off during Sunglass Hut’s Season Sale
- Rockport’s Labor Day Sale offers 30% off sitewide: Dress shoes, sandals, more
- Jos. A. Bank Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide with deals from $12
