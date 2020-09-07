Best Labor Day Fashion Deals: adidas, Ray-Ban, Levi’s, Callaway, Fossil, more

- Sep. 7th 2020 10:54 am ET

0

Happy Labor Day! The deals are live and the best retailers are offering up to 75% off original prices. These sales are a wonderful way to update your fall wardrobe or gear for cool weather. Whether you’re looking for activewear, casual or formal attire, there is a sale for you. Head below to find all of our top picks from the notable Labor Day fashion sales and there is a convenient list at the bottom rounding up all of the discounts.

Boost your fall workouts with deals on activewear during the adidas sitewide sale. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s NMD_R1 Shoes that are very trendy and functional. Originally priced at $140, however during the sale you can find them for $105.You can choose from four versatile color options and with over 500 reviews from adidas customers, they’re rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another notable sale to take advantage of is the Banana Republic Labor Day Sale. They’re offering 40% off sitewide with thousands of new fall arrivals. Inside this event you can find great deals on jeans, dress shirts, shoes, dresses, and much more.

Finally, you can easily update your sunglasses with Ray-Ban’s and Sunglass Hut’s Labor Day Deals. Both are offering $30 off polarized styles and offering free delivery.

