Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI Switch $13, Red Dead Redemption 2 Special $28, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy for today only. Regularly $60 on the eShop and currently on sale for $30, today’s offer is a couple bucks below the previous deal price and the best we can find. This version comes with the base game as well as a host of add-ons including a series of scenario packs and additional civilizations to play with. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Grand Theft Auto V, Fallout 4 GOTY, Madden NFL 21, Wonderful 101: Remastered, Need for Speed Heat, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $24 (Reg. $45)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Pokémon Shield $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Sword $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $24 (Reg. $40)
-
- Or just Specter of Torment $7 (Reg. $10)
- John Wick Hex pre-order from $20
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition $26 (Reg. $90)
- Plus Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $28 (Reg. $80)
- Rainbow Six Siege Gold $26 (Reg. $65)
- Vampyr $10 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $18 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat $24 (Reg. $60)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Also on PS4 for $4.50 (Reg. $20)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL $30 (Reg. $50)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains from $17 (Reg. $20)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) $100
- Cat Quest $2 (Reg. $13)
- Cat Quest II $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $31 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Remastered Switch $16 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock 2 Remastered Switch $16 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Switch $16 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostbusters Remastered Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Mummy Demastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- DEATH STRANDING $30 (Reg. $60)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thief $2 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- UFC 4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $14.50 (Reg. $20+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/Zx Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Watch Dogs Legion pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review — same, but different
FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer + new dog companions, more
HORI unveils 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories
Rambo comes to Mortal Kombat 11 along with free next-gen upgrades, more
Official PS5 teardown: Expandable SSD storage, quieter cooling system, more
Overwatch going free to play on Nintendo Switch for limited time
Mario All-Stars Review: Do these Nintendo classics stand the test of time?
Mario Kart Live: New details on Nintendo’s upcoming mixed-reality game
Apex Legends gains cross-play October 6, no cross-progression “yet”
