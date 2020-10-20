Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI Switch $13, Red Dead Redemption 2 Special $28, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy for today only. Regularly $60 on the eShop and currently on sale for $30, today’s offer is a couple bucks below the previous deal price and the best we can find. This version comes with the base game as well as a host of add-ons including a series of scenario packs and additional civilizations to play with. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Grand Theft Auto V, Fallout 4 GOTY, Madden NFL 21, Wonderful 101: Remastered, Need for Speed Heat, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review — same, but different

FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer + new dog companions, more

HORI unveils 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories

Rambo comes to Mortal Kombat 11 along with free next-gen upgrades, more

Official PS5 teardown: Expandable SSD storage, quieter cooling system, more

Overwatch going free to play on Nintendo Switch for limited time

Mario All-Stars Review: Do these Nintendo classics stand the test of time?

Mario Kart Live: New details on Nintendo’s upcoming mixed-reality game

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!