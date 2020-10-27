Today’s best game deals: BioShock Collection $10, Star Wars Squadrons $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering BioShock: The Collection on Xbox One for just $9.99 with free digital delivery. This one regularly goes for $50 in digital form with physical copies fetching $20 at Amazon. All of you Switch gamers can still score this one for $29.99 shipped on Amazon as well, down from the usual $50. It includes remastered versions of the first two games in the series as well as a trip to the sky city of Columbia in BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition. But be sure to head below for additional deals on Star Wars: Squadrons, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Zelda Breath of the Wild, Resident Evil 2, Judgment, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- NEW Switch eShop sale up to 75% off
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Star Wars: Squadrons $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4 at $16 (Reg. $40)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $10 (Reg. $20)
- Judgment $15 (Reg. $38.50)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ape Out $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation Switch $20 (Reg. $35)
- Wheel of Fortune Switch $8 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $9 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $12 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Jurassic World $12 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO The Incredibles $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Kingdom: New Lands $3 (Reg. $15)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Don’t Starve Switch Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest $2 (Reg. $13)
- Cat Quest II $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- UFC 4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $14.50 (Reg. $20+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe pre-order $60
- Watch Dogs Legion pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Official Xbox Series X walkthrough showcases Quick Resume, UI details, more
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port delayed till next year
Change the color of your PlayStation 5 with these custom plates
Nintendo is permanently making Joy-Con replacements more affordable
Fight or Fright returns to Apex Legends with new October LTM
Atari unveils new portable Mini PONG Jr. arcade machine with 7.9-inch display
HyperX’s all-new Cloud II Wireless headset is a new take on a classic
All-new Analogue Duo accepts cartridges, discs, 8BitDo controllers, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!