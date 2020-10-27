Today’s best game deals: BioShock Collection $10, Star Wars Squadrons $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering BioShock: The Collection on Xbox One for just $9.99 with free digital delivery. This one regularly goes for $50 in digital form with physical copies fetching $20 at Amazon. All of you Switch gamers can still score this one for $29.99 shipped on Amazon as well, down from the usual $50. It includes remastered versions of the first two games in the series as well as a trip to the sky city of Columbia in BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition. But be sure to head below for additional deals on Star Wars: Squadrons, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Zelda Breath of the Wild, Resident Evil 2, Judgment, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

