For quite a while now, we’ve seen loads of big technology brands target the home audio space, and this year is no exception. Amazon revamped a majority of its Echo lineup, Apple unveiled HomePod mini, and Samsung expanded its soundbar product category. With arguably the best time to shop nearly upon us, this guide aims to serve up the best Black Friday speaker deals we’ve come across. Below you’ll find a breakdown of home theater and smart solutions. Bear in mind that some deals are live now and other sale prices will launch sometime between now and Black Friday.

Black Friday speaker deals: home theater

Most would agree that the home theater is the most vital space to have great audio. That’s why we’ve dedicated this portion to isolating the most notable discounts we’ve found across retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Costco, and more.

This year our favorite deals span brands like LG, VIZIO, and Samsung. Folks chasing sheer affordability will want to keep an eye out for Walmart’s onn Soundbar at $29. It’s slated to go live on Black Friday, so be sure to bookmark this one. And if you’re wanting to cash in on discounts right away, it’s hard to go wrong with Samsung’s 5.1-channel Soundbar at $278. For even more, scroll down to find our full list of home theater-related speaker deals.

Black Friday speaker deals: smart solutions

When it comes to smart speakers, it can sometimes be confusing as to which ecosystem is best. Apple, Google, and Amazon voice assistants dominate the market, with some speaker makers like Sonos integrating several of them.

At the end of the day, most smart speaker ecosystems will deliver a similar experience, but getting started is often the hard part. If a low price is likely to influence your decision, Walmart’s upcoming Nest Mini 2 offer shouldn’t be overlooked. A mere $19 lets you be able to equip a room with Google Assistant while also getting the latest Nest Mini device. You’ll find several more options below.

Without question there are quite a few notable Black Friday speaker deals to consider this year. Some will likely be disappointed that HomePod mini has yet to be officially discounted, but don’t lose hope, as there’s always a chance at least one last-minute deal could show up next week.

