Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pro Camera by Moment, Winterlore I, more

It’s time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While our giant roundup of price drops for Black Friday is mostly live, not to mention the ongoing holiday pricing on Parallels Desktop, there are even more to add to the list today. This morning’s collection includes some interesting puzzler and narrative driven stories as well as notable productivity and photography apps like Pro Camera by Moment, Winterlore I, Odd Bot Out, Controlax Pro, Bring You Home, and more. Hit the jump for everything. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Odd Bot Out: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Winterlore I: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Caption Ideas for social posts: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Bring You Home: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Love You To Bits: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Street Kart Racing – Simulator: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Simple Screen Shade: FREE (Reg. $1)

More Cyber Monday iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Decide Now! — Random Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyper Light Drifter: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super Hydorah: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Magellan: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Mindkeeper : The Lurking Fear: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Memento: Modern Reminders: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Blackjack & Card Counting Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

More on Pro Camera by Moment:

We are @moment and Pro Camera is the app we’ve always wanted. Manual controls, better video, long exposure and quick access to the settings we need. It gives us the features of a DSLR but in a fast, easy to use camera app. For Filmmakers – the features you need, not the ones you don’t. Color profiles, bitrates, dual-channel audio meters, real-time waveforms, and fast access to frame rates. For Photographers – easier than shooting on your DSLR. Shoot in RAW (even in BURST), split focus / exposure, and manually control everything (exposure, iso, shutter speed, white balance and focus).

