Today’s best Android app deals: Tallowmere, Simple Scan Pro, Z.O.N.A, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s time to head into this weekend with all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals in tow. While you’ll find some of yesterday’s highlights, including The Lonely Hacker and Slaughter 3: The Rebels, still live down below, there are plenty more to add to the list this afternoon. Highlights of today’s price drops include titles such as Tallowmere, Toy Of War, Simple Scan Pro, Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk, some icon packs, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Motorola One Action Smartphone at $150 off via Amazon. That offer joins a series of ongoing and new wearable deals including Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 Fitness Tracker, the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup, and today’s Amazfit Band 5 price drop. On the notebook side of things, we’re still tracking HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 at $300 and today we spotted Lenovo’s 15-inch Yoga Chromebook at a new 2020 low. The Anker Cyber Week sale from $13 is now joined by a Gold Box Nebula projector sale, these Nest Cam Indoor offers, and today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Collection $30, Mario Odyssey $45, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Tallowmere:

Raise your shield. Embrace Lady Tallowmere’s ever-changing dungeons. How far can you make it? To those who will be lured into Lady Tallowmere’s dungeons: good luck. Randomly-generated rooms, each bigger than the last. Seven tiers of loot, ranging from Basic to Otherworldly. Single-player mode (use touchscreen, controller, or keyboard).  Local high-score and achievement system. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Motorola One Action Smartphone returns to Amazon low at...
Rule the Seven Kingdoms in Reigns Game of Thrones on iO...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: GRIS, Downwell,...
Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Collection $...
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller + Mario Odyssey bundle n...
The “landscape-shaping” Old Man’s Jou...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 120Hz Super AMO...
OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone returns to all-time low at $75...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kotoro, Great Coffee App, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, 7 Minute Workout, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: GRIS, Downwell, Swords of Ditto, Minit, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

All of the best iOS/Mac app and game deals for Black Friday 2020

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $279

Modernize your dining room with Walker Edison’s 6-Person Table: $223 (Reg. $279)

$223 Learn More
$15 off

Amazfit’s Band 5 tracks blood O2, heart rate, sleep, + 15-day battery life for $30 (Reg. $45)

$30 Learn More
35% off

Razer’s Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad falls to $85 (Save 35%), more from $35

$35+ Learn More
Reg. $15

Adorn your Apple Watch with a dual loop leather band for $8.50

$8.50 Learn More