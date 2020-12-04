It’s time to head into this weekend with all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals in tow. While you’ll find some of yesterday’s highlights, including The Lonely Hacker and Slaughter 3: The Rebels, still live down below, there are plenty more to add to the list this afternoon. Highlights of today’s price drops include titles such as Tallowmere, Toy Of War, Simple Scan Pro, Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk, some icon packs, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Motorola One Action Smartphone at $150 off via Amazon. That offer joins a series of ongoing and new wearable deals including Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 Fitness Tracker, the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup, and today’s Amazfit Band 5 price drop. On the notebook side of things, we’re still tracking HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 at $300 and today we spotted Lenovo’s 15-inch Yoga Chromebook at a new 2020 low. The Anker Cyber Week sale from $13 is now joined by a Gold Box Nebula projector sale, these Nest Cam Indoor offers, and today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Collection $30, Mario Odyssey $45, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Tallowmere:

Raise your shield. Embrace Lady Tallowmere’s ever-changing dungeons. How far can you make it? To those who will be lured into Lady Tallowmere’s dungeons: good luck. Randomly-generated rooms, each bigger than the last. Seven tiers of loot, ranging from Basic to Otherworldly. Single-player mode (use touchscreen, controller, or keyboard). Local high-score and achievement system.

