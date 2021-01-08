FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Cosmic Express, Home Workouts Gym Pro, more

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals in hand. In case you missed it earlier this week, we are still tracking a fantastic deal on the popular at-home, kids’ learning platform, ABC Mouse, for Android and more. But for now it’s on to today’s best mobile app deals. Those include titles like Cosmic Express, Home Workouts Gym Pro, A Good Snowman, Quadropoly Pro, Screen Lock Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by this OnePlus Nord N10 5G handset promotion alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ and these Motorola models from $120. Just make sure you scoop up a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at the all-time low before you dive into today’s Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled Smart Clocks starting from just $24 and with 52% in savings. Dive into the Fossil Hello 2021 sale and then head over to this morning’s Smartphone Accessories for all of your charging and audio needs. 

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

More on Cosmic Express:

Cosmic Express is a puzzle game about planning the train route for the world’s most awkward space colony, from the minds behind A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build and the art of Tyu from Klondike. It’s cute, harder than it looks, and guaranteed to give you hours of frustrating fun across hundreds of levels. No in-app-purchases or ads.

