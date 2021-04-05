Today’s best game deals: Ghostrunner from $7.50, Aladdin and Lion King $10, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking a notable price drop on Ghostrunner at $7.49 via the Nintendo eShop. Regularly $30, this is one of the lowest price we have tracked and we are also seeing it down at $20.99 in digital form on Xbox and PlayStation as well. Set within a cyberpunk game world and ruled within a iron fist by Mara the Keymaster, players must make use of break-neck speed and abilities to navigate through a deadly super structure. “Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail.” Head below for more deals including Aladdin and The Lion King, Streets of Rage 4, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Persona 5 Strikers, and much more.

