Today’s best game deals: Ghostrunner from $7.50, Aladdin and Lion King $10, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking a notable price drop on Ghostrunner at $7.49 via the Nintendo eShop. Regularly $30, this is one of the lowest price we have tracked and we are also seeing it down at $20.99 in digital form on Xbox and PlayStation as well. Set within a cyberpunk game world and ruled within a iron fist by Mara the Keymaster, players must make use of break-neck speed and abilities to navigate through a deadly super structure. “Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail.” Head below for more deals including Aladdin and The Lion King, Streets of Rage 4, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Persona 5 Strikers, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today's best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-order at $35: Metallic, purple, more

Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today: Fallout, Gears, Elder Scrolls, more

No Man’s Sky Expeditions update includes all-new multiplayer game mode, challenges, more

Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play with friends for free

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

