Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Alt History Collection $27, Dragon Quest XI S $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Wolfenstein: The Alternative History Collection on Xbox One for $26.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. This is 66% off the original $80 price tag, within a couple bucks of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a great way to bring some hardcore Wolfenstein FPS action to your library in one fell swoop. It includes Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Youngblood — bringing a series of amazing solo campaigns and co-op action to your Xbox setup. Head below for more deals including Collection of Mana, Trials of Mana, Dragon Quest XI S, Hitman 3 Deluxe, Cuphead, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo Indie World game sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Pac-Man 99 battle royale game FREE for Switch Online
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon Quest XI S $25 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Golf Story $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Watch Dogs Legion $19(Reg. $30+)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- LIMBO Switch $2 (Reg. $10)
- Bastion Switch $3 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor Switch $4 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- PSN Yakuza franchise sale from $5
- EARTHLOCK Switch $6 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Avengers $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49 (Reg. $60)
- Little Nightmares Complete Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Details on new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, starts tomorrow on PlayStation
Wasteland 3 is getting its first story expansion this June with The Battle of Steeltown
Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18
First major PlayStation 5 update hits today: USB storage, new social features, and more
Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members
Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more
