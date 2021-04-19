Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Alt History Collection $27, Dragon Quest XI S $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Wolfenstein: The Alternative History Collection on Xbox One for $26.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. This is 66% off the original $80 price tag, within a couple bucks of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a great way to bring some hardcore Wolfenstein FPS action to your library in one fell swoop. It includes Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Youngblood — bringing a series of amazing solo campaigns and co-op action to your Xbox setup. Head below for more deals including Collection of Mana, Trials of Mana, Dragon Quest XI S, Hitman 3 Deluxe, Cuphead, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Details on new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, starts tomorrow on PlayStation

Wasteland 3 is getting its first story expansion this June with The Battle of Steeltown

Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18

Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members

Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!