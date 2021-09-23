Best Android app deals of the day: Incredibox, Titan Quest, ATOM RPG, more

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals into one convenient list for you. New hardware price drops await in our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs, but for now it’s all about the Google Play software deals. Our lineup of highlights include titles like Incredibox, Titan Quest, ATOM RPG, GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ at $350 off the going rate that now joins ongoing offers Samsung’s latest official charging gear, the 512GB Galaxy Tab S7, and more. This morning’s Gold Box also carries Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles up to $80 off with deals from $230. Just make sure you check out today’s offer on TCL’s new unlocked 20S Android Smartphone before you dive into discounts on the JBL Clip 4 waterproof speaker and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $45, Persona 5 Royal $25, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Incredibox:

Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!