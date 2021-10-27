Today’s best game deals: Deathloop from $39.50, MLB The Show 21 from $20, more

In today’s best game deals, we are tracking the very first discounts on the fantastic new title from Arkane, Deathloop. Regularly $60, you’ll find this one marked down to $39.99 shipped on PS5 via GameStop (select the “New” option on the listing page) or $39.59 in digital form via PSN. The Amazon listing is still up at the full $60, but you will find the PC version at $39.99 shipped there. This is the latest from the devs behind the Dishonored series where “two Rival Assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity.” A truly Arkane experience, this is a sort of action-heavy immersive sim with a killer soundtrack and loads of wild abilities to play around with, not to mention fantastic review scores. Then head below for more including MLB The Show 21, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master, Resident Evil Origins Collection, Diablo Prime Evil Collection, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- MLB The Show 21 Xbox from $20 (Reg. $60)
- Or $30 on PSN
- MLB The Show 21 Fall Bundle PSN FREE
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master $30 (Reg. $38+)
- Resident Evil Origins Collection Switch $23 (Reg. $30)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection eShop $42 (Reg. $60)
- Scroll down on listing page to see the deal
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Hitman 3 on Xbox for $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or with Expansion Pass for $47 (Reg. $80)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- It Takes Two physical $25 (Reg. $40)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Collector’s Oddition $120 (Reg. $150)
- Unravel Two eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Shocktober Halloween sale up to 80% off
- PSN Halloween sale up to 75% off
- Mario + Rabbids Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $80)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Outriders Day One Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM 3: VR Edition PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia: Trilogy PSN $33 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PSN $33 (Reg. $100)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $53 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
