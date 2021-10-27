Today’s best game deals: Deathloop from $39.50, MLB The Show 21 from $20, more

In today’s best game deals, we are tracking the very first discounts on the fantastic new title from Arkane, Deathloop. Regularly $60, you’ll find this one marked down to $39.99 shipped on PS5 via GameStop (select the “New” option on the listing page) or $39.59 in digital form via PSN. The Amazon listing is still up at the full $60, but you will find the PC version at $39.99 shipped there. This is the latest from the devs behind the Dishonored series where “two Rival Assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity.” A truly Arkane experience, this is a sort of action-heavy immersive sim with a killer soundtrack and loads of wild abilities to play around with, not to mention fantastic review scores. Then head below for more including MLB The Show 21, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master, Resident Evil Origins Collection, Diablo Prime Evil Collection, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

