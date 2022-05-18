Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Air Vent Phone Mount $7, more

LISEN Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Air Vent Clamp Phone Mount for $7.32 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code CCPZMB27 at checkout Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With many states passing hands-free laws to keep you safer on the road, you might need a way to keep your phone in view without having to hold or grab it. This mount is perfect for the task, as it simply attaches to your car’s air vent and then utilizes a simple gripping mechanism to hold your device. Simply set your phone into the mount and the button on the front will trigger and grip your smartphone. Releasing your device is just as easy with a button on either side that simply needs a quick pinch from your fingers to grab the phone.

The phone mount for car allows you to quickly mount and remove your phone with one hand. Upgraded adjustable bottom clamp arm + special trapezoid clip arms fit the phone better stable. The phone was all-around protected by silicone rubber on the inside clamps be locked firmly at any angle, 100% solving the problem of the phone falling. Solve the problem of the previous generation spring hook clamps slipping off due to vibration. Continuation LISEN most stable “Three grasp points” hook clip, firmly hook around the a/c vent for no slippage or movement. Longer hook clip design, as long as the car has horizontal and vertical vents, even if there are only 2 tablets of vents, all compatible with our iPhone car mount.

