Today’s best game deals: Destroy All Humans! from $10, Pokémon Legends Arceus $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the remake of Destroy All Humans! for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, it more typically has sold for $30 before dropping to $20 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find this deal at Best Buy where the PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox version is marked down to $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. For those unfamiliar, this hilarious open-world adventure game has players take on the role of Crypto, an alien who arrives on earth to harvest the DNA of humans. Making use of a series of psychokinetic powers and the Zap-O-Matic, Crypto can also zip around the game world with a jet pack and command a death ray-equipped flying saucer tp help with the mission. Head below for deals on Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Tales of Arise, Stardew Valley, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

