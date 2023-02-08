Smartphone Accessories: INIU 15W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Stand $9 (40% off), more

SimpleLife (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the INIU 15W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $8.96 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code RCB6MPD9 at checkout. Down from a $15 going rate, today’s 40% discount marks the best price that we’ve seen in months on a Qi charging stand like this. For further comparison, our last mention of a similar model was back in October at $18. Designed to deliver up to 15W of power to Android smartphones and 7.5W to iPhone, this charger is perfect for keeping on a desk or bedside table to ensure your device is always topped off and ready to go. With multiple coils, there’s the ability to set your phone in either portrait or landscape as well, making it even more versatile. Plus, it’s USB-C, which makes it easy to travel with this charger bringing as few cables as possible along the way.
The next-level 15W max wireless fast charging incredibly knocks off at least 45 minutes of your waiting time. (Different type of phones pairing different maximum charging power). The first-seen smart auto-adaptive indicator on a wireless charger ever—bright in the day for noticeable indication, and dim in the dark for sleep-friendly charge. No need to remove your phone case less than 5mm thick. Its intelligent FOD system auto detects all the foreign objects that interfere with wireless charging such as Magnet/Metal attachment/Cards. Eliminating the regular Micro input, it adopts the latest PD 3.0 USB C standard and even comes with a fast USB A to USB C charging cable for the most stable and effective charge. It controls temp in real-time smartly and silently via the exclusive NTC Temp°Guard, to protect your phone battery against overheating damage.
