Smartphone Accessories: imuto 20,000mAh 20W USB-C Battery $16.50 (50% off), more

imuto (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 20,000mAh 20W USB-C PD Portable Battery for $16.49 with the code 50OFFX20 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal comes in at a full 50% off the normal going rate and also delivers one of the best prices that we’ve seen on a similary-speced battery pack. In fact, the last 10,000mAh 20W USB-C PD power bank was $20 back at the end of February. This portable battery is perfect for keeping in your backpack, purse, or just on the desk in order to always have extra power whenever it’s needed. You’ll find a 20W USB-C PD output alongside 22.5W USB-A, giving you the ability to charge two devices at one time. It can be recharged with 18W USB-C PD or through the 18W microUSB depending on what you currently have plugged in.
The massive 20,000mAh cell capacity provides 5 charges for iPhone 14, more than 4 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5. With the 22.5W output from the imuto X20 power bank and the latest PD3.0 and QC4.0 fast charging technology, your phone can be charged up to 55% in just 30 minutes. The battery pack has a 18W USB-C input and output port, a 22.5W USB-A output port, and a 18W micro USB input port. It can charge two devices simultaneously. The portable charger with 22.5W high-speed output can charge all existing iPads and can almost charge any mobile device, including smartphones and tablets. The unique smart digital display technology displays the remaining battery in a digital format. You always know when the USB battery charger is fully charged and how much power is available. With the built-in LED flashlight, it is suitable for dark or low light environments. Our power charger is incredibly useful, especially when you need to use a flashlight in an emergency situation during a power outage.
