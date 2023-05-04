Today’s best May the 4th game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor, classics, more from $5

May the 4th is upon is with loads of deals on LEGO kits, OtterBox cases, accessories and apparel at Amazon, and now Star Wars is taking over our daily game roundup. While much of these deals have been getting added to our main game/app roundup throughout the early morning today, the PlayStation sale is now live and Amazon is now offering a FREE $10 credit with purchase of the new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox and PlayStation when using code EAJEDI10 at checkout. Pricing starts from $69.99 alongside the $10 bonus and includes the Deluxe version as well. While we did see straight cash discounts earlier this week, $10 of FREE Amazon credit is nearly as good and you can use it towards future Star Wars purchases or anything else you might need to pick up there. This is also matching (at least in terms of value) the lowest price we have tracked on the game since release. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our pre-launch feature and head below for loads more May the 4th console game deals (the Steam PC titles on sale are right here).
Xbox Star Wars game deals:
- Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox $8 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Squadrons Xbox $6 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed $5 (Reg. $20)
- Microsoft Xbox Star Wars May the 4th game sale from $6
Nintendo Switch Stars Wars deals:
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2 $10 (Reg. $25)
Best PlayStation May the 4th game deals:
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $20 (Reg. $60)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Squadrons $6 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack $20 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars Republic Commando $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter $6.50 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition $13 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bugsnax eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Switch Online members can play for FREE until the May 7, 2023
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Little Nightmares II eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Collections up to $60% off from $8
- Pokémon Violet $48 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- A Little Golf Journey eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince eShop $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donut County Xbox $4 (Reg. $13)
- Enter The Gungeon Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Owlboy Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $13 (Reg. $40+)
- Xbox Star Wars sale from $6
- Battlefront II Xbox $8 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Squadrons Xbox $6 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order $70
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Xbox $48 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 PSN from $9 (Reg. $40+)
- TUNIC PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Hades PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PSN $15 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Official Xbox Spring Add-on Sale up to 70% off
- Cyberpunk 2077 $18 (Reg. $40)
- God of War Ragnarök $34 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
