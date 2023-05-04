Today’s best May the 4th game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor, classics, more from $5

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesStar Wars
Star Wars! From $5
Star Wars Day deals hero

May the 4th is upon is with loads of deals on LEGO kits, OtterBox cases, accessories and apparel at Amazon, and now Star Wars is taking over our daily game roundup. While much of these deals have been getting added to our main game/app roundup throughout the early morning today, the PlayStation sale is now live and Amazon is now offering a FREE $10 credit with purchase of the new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox and PlayStation when using code EAJEDI10 at checkout. Pricing starts from $69.99 alongside the $10 bonus and includes the Deluxe version as well. While we did see straight cash discounts earlier this week, $10 of FREE Amazon credit is nearly as good and you can use it towards future Star Wars purchases or anything else you might need to pick up there. This is also matching (at least in terms of value) the lowest price we have tracked on the game since release. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our pre-launch feature and head below for loads more May the 4th console game deals (the Steam PC titles on sale are right here). 

Xbox Star Wars game deals:

Nintendo Switch Stars Wars deals:

Best PlayStation May the 4th game deals:

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Star Wars

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

OtterBox takes 15% off its galaxy of Star Wars iPhone 1...
WD_BLACK’s metal-plated 1TB D30 SSD Game Drive hi...
Save $519 on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac in la...
Seagate 2TB Stars Wars external HDDs now start from $87...
Amazon May the 4th sale goes live from $4: Toys, appare...
Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook and iPad stand s...
Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro lands at best price ye...
Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars ...
Load more...
Show More Comments