Smartphone Accessories: Spigen ArcDock 65W GaN III Charger $54 (Reg. $80), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront now offers its ArcDock 4-port USB-C GaN III Charger for $53.99 shipped. Down from $80, you’re looking at 33% in savings and the best price in months. This comes within $14 of the 2023 low set way back before the spring. Featuring a 65W output, this GaN III charger sports four ports including dual USB-C and a pair of USB-A slots. Ideal for refueling everything from your iPhone to a MacBook and more, the ArcDock is a capable solution for travel or just streamlining your charging setup. Get a better idea of what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more of today’s best Smartphone Accessories.
More smartphone accessories:
- Addtam 5-Outlet Extender with USB-C: $13 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- Dock your entire Apple kit on Twelve South’s 3-in-1 HiRise 3 MagSafe charger at $78
- ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount: $20 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- Add extra layer of protection to iPhone 13/14 Pro Max with magnetic clear cases: $13+ Gold Box
- AINOPE Smartphone Air Vent Car Mount: $16 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- SUPERONE MagSafe Kickstand: $17 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Spigen’s new OneTap Pro 3 car mounts fall to new lows with 15W MagSafe speeds from $64
- 3-in-1 Lightning Charging Stand: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Rare DODOcase 4th of July deals: 15-inch MacBook Air sleeve all-time low, more 20% off
- YELOMIN 20000mAh Solar Power Bank: $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Nomad’s signature iPhone 14/Plus Modern leather cases see steep discounts to $10 (Reg. $50)
- This regularly up to $44 metal height-adjustable Baseus tablet stand is now $13
- ESR iPhone 14 Pro Max Kickstand MagSafe Case: $25.50 (Reg. $31) | Amazon
- Twelve South’s July 4th sale discounts popular Mac, iPad, and iPhone accessories to 2023 lows
- AirPods Max see $99 Independence Day discounts in four styles at $450 (2023 low)
- Tribit XSound Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $29.50 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand hits $103 Amazon low (Reg. $150)
- VOLTME 5,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Portable Battery: $24 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code 40VOLTME
- SANDMARC unveils its new USB-C rechargeable wireless ring light, plus exclusive launch deal
- ESR HaloLock MagSafe Air Vent Car Phone Mount: $17 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
Spigen ArcDock 65W GaN III Charger features:
Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 19% smaller than a typical 65w charger. Small in size, but supplies 65w, which is enough to charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes. The upgraded technology, Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation makes ArcDock perform better. It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers.
