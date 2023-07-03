Smartphone Accessories: Spigen ArcDock 65W GaN III Charger $54 (Reg. $80), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront now offers its ArcDock 4-port USB-C GaN III Charger for $53.99 shipped. Down from $80, you’re looking at 33% in savings and the best price in months. This comes within $14 of the 2023 low set way back before the spring. Featuring a 65W output, this GaN III charger sports four ports including dual USB-C and a pair of USB-A slots. Ideal for refueling everything from your iPhone to a MacBook and more, the ArcDock is a capable solution for travel or just streamlining your charging setup. Get a better idea of what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more of today’s best Smartphone Accessories.

Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 19% smaller than a typical 65w charger. Small in size, but supplies 65w, which is enough to charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes. The upgraded technology, Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation makes ArcDock perform better. It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers.

