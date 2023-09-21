Check out BURGA’s ceramic-like marble, snakeskin, and sweater pattern iPhone 15 cases

We feature our fair share of iPhone cases around here from all of our favorite brands, but one collection that has caught our eye this year comes from the folks at BURGA. The brand has been making iPhone cases for years, but has mostly flown under the radar around here for no particularly reason. With the almost marble or ceramic-like feel to its new iPhone 15 cases, the latest from BURGA really stands out from many of the models we have seen thus far and deserves a little bit of a closer inspection. Now available for purchase in a range of colors and designs for all of the new iPhone 15 models, you can scope them out below.

BURGA’s new ceramic-like iPhone 15 cases

The new BURGA iPhone 15 cases feature a hybrid 2-layer hard shell and silicone approach. The inner layer is made of TPU silicone and on the outside you’ll find “a tough, military-grade PC” shell for added shock-absorption, durability, and defense against “scratching, shattering, and breakage.”

The usual raised bezels to safeguard your camera lens and display are in place alongside compatibility with wireless charging and access to all of the handset’s controls, as expected.

But where the new BURGA iPhone 15 cases really standout for me is in the look and feel. They are indeed just prints on hard shells, but they feel almost like a smooth ceramic or marble and come delivered in plushy black dust bag (full review coming after iPhone 15 ships).

You’ll find these two sweet marble patterns available right now via the official Amazon storefront from $25 Prime shipped:

And there are plenty more where those came from on the brand’s official site, including a range of geometrical options, animal prints, floral designs, and even that sweet snakeskin look seen above.

