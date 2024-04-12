GoTrax XR PRO commuting electric scooter returns to $350 low (Reg. $500) in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the GoTrax XR PRO Commuting Electric Scooter for $349.99 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $500, this particular model saw relatively few discounts over the last year unlike some of its counterparts. The lowest we saw the price drop was during Labor Day sales when it hit the $350 low before steadily rising back to its MSRP. While it saw price cuts during Black Friday and Christmas sales, the discounts were overwhelmingly minor in comparison with models like the Xr Ultra. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate that lands as a return to the all-time low.

The XR PRO electric scooter comes equipped with a 300W motor (400W peak) and a 36V battery that pushes the scooter up to a max speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 19 miles on a single charge. It has an integrated digital display that gives you control over the scooter’s settings, a bright LED headlight for those late-night commutes and joyrides, with 8.5-inch pneumatic, pre-slimed tires that help you to avoid flats, pops, and tears. It also features a one touch folding function with a simple hook-n-latch system for easy transport and storage when you’ve arrived at your destination.

And if you’ve been considering making the jump to e-bikes, be sure to check out all the sales that are going, like Lectric’s XPedition Dual-Battery Cargo e-bike that is $406 off and also comes with $306 in free gear. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus. Likewise, Heybike’s spring sale is taking $700 off e-bike models alongside $297 in free gear, while Blix Bikes also has an ongoing spring sale that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale is seeing up to $600 off e-bikes, particularly the UrbanGlide models, and Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well.

Then there is Rad Power’s newest flash sale that is taking $300 off the RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike and including a free extra battery valued at $499, with Aventon Bikes having a similar sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase.

GoTrax XR PRO Commuting Electric Scooter features:

Digital displayClear and easy readouts on speed, cruise control, and your headlight. Our Digital display gives you the necessary information on your electric scooter so you can stay informed about how your ride is performing.

One touch foldingA simple hook-n-latch system makes folding, carrying, and storage a breeze. Simply full the safety pin and folding lever at once and your scooter will easily fold in half.

LED headlightLight your way with a bright LED headlight built into the handlebar assembly of your electric scooter. Perfect for early morning and late night rides.

8.5″ tiresDon’t worry about bumps and potholes. Ride over them with ease with our pneumatic, pre-slimed tires. We pre-slime to help you avoid flats, pops, and tears so you can focus on having fun and not being stuck at home.

Easy assemblySimple attach the handlebar display to the top of the tiller and you are ready to ready

UL2272 compliantTested and Certified to UL2272 Safety Standard

