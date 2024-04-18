Hover-1’s yellow Altai Pro R750 e-bike sees rare discount to new $1,456 low (Reg. $3,000)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Yellow Altai Pro R750 e-bike for $1,456.09 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Already down from its normal $3,000 price tag, we’ve seen very few discounts on this particular model’s color scheme in the last year, spending most sales events keeping above $2,000, with rare drops lower, keeping between $1,600 and $1,900 in most cases. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 51% markdown off the going rate that lands as the newest all-time low that we have tracked. You’ll also find the black model discounted to $2,029 shipped and the white model discounted to $1,886 shipped.

Designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 55 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Head below to read more.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike features:

  • OFF-ROAD READY WITH ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION – The 20 fat tires are durable and built to withstand rough terrain. The adjustable air suspension fork can be adjusted to your preference for a softer or stiffer ride.
  • LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND TURN SIGNALS – The bright, LED high/low beam headlight and LED taillight keep you visible to other motorists and illuminate your path in low-visibility conditions. Integrated front and rear turn signals help you stay safe on the road.
  • LONG-LASTING, REMOVABLE BATTERY – The built-in 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery fully charges in 7-8 hours and provides an average range of 55 miles. The battery can be removed for convenient charging. No need to haul your E-bike to an outlet.
  • APP ENABLED – Track your riding distance and time, navigate with GPS, and adjust your settings with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App.
  • MID-MOUNTED DISPLAY – The integrated 3.5 LCD display shows your current speed, battery level, odometer, pedal assist level, and more.

