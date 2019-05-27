In addition to paying respect to the holiday, Memorial Day is a great way to save big at top fashion retailers. Memorial Day weekend brings all sorts of occasions that you can shop for. Whether you’re searching for lake day essentials, beach vacations, wedding attire or workout wear, there are an array of sales to take advantage of. Also, while you’re sure to be spending time with family for this holiday, don’t forget to leave a little time to save some money on these great sales. Head below to find the best of the fashion Memorial Day sales and there is a convenient list at the bottom rounding up all the deals.

Kick up your workout attire during the Nike Memorial Day Sale. Nike is offering an extra 25% off clearance styles that are sure to keep you looking fresh with Flyknit, LeBron, Dri-FIT and more. A standout from this sale is the popular Epic Flyknit 2 Running Shoes that are marked down to $101. That’s $49 off the original rate and the best price we’ve seen.

Activewear |

Nike: drops its Memorial Day Sale with an extra 25% off clearance styles: Flyknit, LeBron, Dri-FIT, more

clearance styles: Flyknit, LeBron, Dri-FIT, more The North Face: Customer Appreciation Sale offers jackets, pullovers, shorts & more from $45 shipped

Mountain Hardwear: gearing you up for summer with 25% off sitewide & jackets from $38

sitewide & jackets from Marmot: offers 25% off sitewide during its Memorial Day Sale with deals from $26 shipped

sitewide during its Memorial Day Sale with deals from Nordstrom Rack: Nike Shop takes up to 60% off select shoes, apparel, accessories & more from $12

select shoes, apparel, accessories & more from L.L. Bean: Press Play on Summer Sale takes 25% off your purchase with deals from $20

your purchase with deals from Reebok: kicks up your workouts with deals from $15 on shoes, apparel & more, this weekend only

on shoes, apparel & more, this weekend only Joe’s New Balance: freshens up your kicks with 50% off select styles + free shipping on all orders

Casual and Formalwear |

Cole Haan: Memorial Day Event offers an extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping

all sale items + free shipping Sperry: boat shoes, sneakers, sandals & more from $30 during its Summer Savings Sale + free shipping

during its Summer Savings Sale + free shipping Banana Republic: offers 40% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase, today only

sitewide + an your purchase, today only Fossil: Memorial Day Sale takes an extra 25% off all clearance items from $26 + free shipping

all clearance items from + free shipping Nordstrom: Half-Yearly Sale offers steep discounts on Cole Haan, adidas & more from $30 shipped

Coach: Summer Sale refreshes your look with up to 50% off handbags, wallets, backpacks & more

handbags, wallets, backpacks & more J.Crew: Long Weekend Sale gives you a fresh look with an extra 50% off all clearance from $12

all clearance from Ralph Lauren: Memorial Day Sale offers an extra 30% off sale items from $24

sale items from Levi’s: kicks off its Memorial Day deals with 30% off sitewide & denim from just $42

sitewide & denim from just Jos. A. Bank: Memorial Day Sale starts now! Save up to 60% off sitewide with deals from $7

sitewide with deals from Express: polishes your wardrobe with 40% off sitewide for Memorial Day + find deals from $36

sitewide for Memorial Day + find deals from Lucky Brand: kicks off its Big Weekend Sale with 30-50% off summer-ready styles: jeans, t-shirts, more

summer-ready styles: jeans, t-shirts, more Crocs: Memorial Day Sale is loaded with deals including its most popular styles from $17

Rockport: offering 30% off sitewide & 40% off orders with two or more items + free shipping

sitewide & orders with two or more items + free shipping Lacoste: is having its Memorial Day Deals with 30% off sitewide + free shipping on all orders

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!