Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas Friends and Family Sale, L.L. Bean, Timbuk2, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- adidas Friends and Family Event is live! Save 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- L.L. Bean’s Flash Sale takes 20% off your order: Boots, outerwear, more
- Saucony takes extra 15% off sale styles with deals from just $34 at checkout
- Backcountry’s Green Monday Sale offers up to 50% off jackets, vests, more
- Eddie Bauer Green Monday offers deals under $20: Outerwear, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Timbuk2’s Flash Sale takes 40% off sitewide: MacBook bags, briefcases, more
- Timberland wallets, belts, more from just $12 Prime shipped from Amazon
- Levi’s updates your denim with 40% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cole Haan’s Holiday Flash Sale offers popular boots, heels, more under $100
- Sperry’s Stock up and Save Event takes $30 off, $20 off or $15 off with code SAVEMORE
Home Goods and more |
- Upgrade to the aircraft-grade Vitamix Explorian Blender at $190 off (Refurb.)
- Dash AirCrisp cooker hits its Amazon all-time low at $70 (Reg. $100) + more
- Slash $100 off iRobot’s Roomba 671 Smart Robotic Vacuum, now down to $195
- Cuisinart’s hybrid Air Fryer Toaster Oven drops to $75 (Refurb, Orig. $200)
- DEWALT’s 205-piece mechanics tool set hits all-time low of $99 at Amazon
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!