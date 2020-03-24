Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses, Levi’s, Hunter Boots, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Score Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses from just $45, today only at Woot
- Hunter’s Spring Sale takes up to 30% off boots, outerwear, and more + free shipping
- Backcountry’s Epic Price Drop Sale takes up to 60% off: North Face, Marmot, more
- The popular Gold Toe No Show Socks drop to just $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
- Macy’s offers the men’s Nike Club Fleece Joggers for $41 (Reg. $55)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Sketchers Friends & Family Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping
- Rockport’s Friends and Family Sale is live! Save 30% off dress shoes, sandals, more
- Save 20% off on Nike, adidas, Champion and more during Tilly’s Flash Sale
- Levi’s Stay At Home Sale offers 30% off orders of $100: Jeans, outerwear, more
- Abercrombie offers an extra 25% off clearance and 40-60% off select styles
Home Goods and more |
- Philips’ Sonicare EasyClean Electric Toothbrush nearly 35% off at $30 shipped
- Ameriwood’s Finnegan Desk will squeeze into many spaces for $111.50 (Save $30)
- PowerXL’s Air Fryer has a rotisserie + dehydrator for $50 (Refurb, Orig. $150)
- Grab 6.6-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey for $30 shipped (Reg. up to $90)
- Grab a 42-pc. Rubbermaid food storage container set for $18 today (Reg. $28+)
