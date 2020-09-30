We are now ready to gather all of today’s Android app deals. You’ll find much of yesterday’s best still live down below along with a series of today’s fresh new price drops. From simulators and racing experiences to productivity suites and icon packs, there are plenty of solid price drops this afternoon. Today’s collection includes titles like Naked King, Dead Bunker 2, Freelancer Simulator Inc, Shortcutter Premium Key, Dungeon Corporation VIP, Unit Converter (Pega Pro), and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Deals on the unlocked OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G are still alive and well. But today’s Android-friendly hardware offers are headlined by a pair of Google Home Minis at $40 (or nearly 50% off). Skagen’s Wear OS Falster 2 and this deal on TicWatch’s all-new Pro 3 Smartwatch now join today’s Fossil offers with deals starting $54. Satechi unveiled its new 100W USB-C PD Charger with a solid launch discount and we have the Android-ready Kodak Photo Mini 2 printer at $40 alongside the rest of today’s smartphone accessories right there.

Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima $45, Nioh Complete $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Naked King:

A long time ago, there was a continent where humans and monsters live together. One day, the Orc Lords sent soldiers to the human kingdom to stole the human king’s clothes and crown. The angry king of the human race hastily gathers soldiers and advanced to the kingdom of the orcs to reclaim the crown…Level up your units and Evolve them into more powerful.Upgrade your Castle to increase HP and Population.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!