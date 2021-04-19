FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci, Earthlings Beware!, Ashworld, more

It’s time to kick off the week with today’s Android game and app deals. All of the best Android hardware deals are waiting for you right here including these Google Pixel 3/XL handsets offers, but for now we are taking a quick break to dive into all of the most notable price drops via Google Play and beyond. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like The House of Da Vinci, 911 Operator, Earthlings Beware!, Ashworld, 4K Camera – Filmmaker Pro Camera, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on Motorola’s unlocked G Stylus Smartphone and Nokia’s all-new 5.4 model, we are now tracking the Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone at $300 off. On top of Best Buy’s latest 4-day tech sale and this deal on Samsung’s 2-in-1 4K Galaxy Chromebook, we are also seeing Android-compatible fitness band deals including Fitbit’s Google Assistant-enabled Sense Smartwatch and the Amazfit’s rugged T-Rex GPS wearable. Make sure to swing by today’s offer on TiVo’s Android TV 4K media player, then hit up the latest Amazon Anker sale from $11 and this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for more. 

Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Alt History Collection $27, Dragon Quest XI S $25, more

More on The House of Da Vinci:

Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance.

