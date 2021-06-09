We are now ready to gather up all of Wednesday’s most notable price drops on Android game and app deals. Hit up our Android deal hub and all of these Google discounts for today’s best hardware offers, then head right back here for all of the day’s top Google Play deals. Highlights include titles like Heroes of Flatlandia, Lecture Notes, SkySafari 6 Pro, Bronze Age, PD Pupil Distance, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Heroes of Flatlandia:

Want to play an epic turned based strategy? Enter a fantasy world of Heroes of Flatlandia, where you lead your kingdom of noble elves, bloodthirsty orcs, brave dwarfs or dreadful undeads as one of several powerful heroes. Raise mighty armies and crash your enemies in detailed tactical battles. Use variety of spells and abilities to gain advantage, explore the world, and conquer your enemies. The game contains plenty of maps and allow you to play either against computer AI or against your friends in hot-seat multiplayer.

