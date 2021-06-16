FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Load up your summer reading library in today’s eBook Gold Box from $1 (Up to 80% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals, Amazon is wishing folks a “Happy almost Prime Day” with top kindle eBooks from just $1. Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year is just days away now, but we are already seeing plenty of notable eBook titles starting from $1 for your summer reading pleasure. Along with our breakdown featuring Amazon’s Kindle E-reader portfolio to help you choose which model is best for your needs and the Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies, we are tracking a wealth of eBook deals across just every genre there is so you can load up your library at a major discount. Hit the jump for some top picks. 

Gold Box Kindle eBook deals:

Be sure to check out today’s rock-bottom home design magazine deals from $4.50 per year as well as our June 2021 Reading List. Then dive into some of our early Prime Day offers including up to 55% off subscription boxes, the All-new Echo Buds, deals on Amazon’s Halo Wellness Band, the first price drops on the Amazon Luna Controller, and all of these 4K Fire TV Editions with deals starting from $100 (save up to $170). 

Here’s our tips and tricks for optimizing your savings next week, all the deals we are expecting see, and even more Prime Day 2021 content right here

More on 12 Rules for Life:

Renowned psychologist Jordan B. Peterson’s answer to this most difficult of questions uniquely combines the hard-won truths of ancient tradition with the stunning revelations of cutting-edge scientific research. Humorous, surprising and informative, Dr. Peterson tells us why skateboarding boys and girls must be left alone, what terrible fate awaits those who criticize too easily, and why you should always pet a cat when you meet one on the street.

