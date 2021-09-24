Totallee now offers 20% off its barely-there, branding-free iPhone 13 cases

The new Totallee iPhone 13 cases launched just minutes after iPhone 13 made an appearance during last week’s Apple keynote, and we are now already tracking some notable price drops. This year’s collection quickly landed in our roundup of the best options yet and now everything is 20% off. Head below for a closer look at our Totallee iPhone 13 case deals.

Totallee iPhone 13 case deals

The minimalist Totallee iPhone 13 case lineup consists of two models, the Transparent Case and the Matte Case, both available in several color options. These barely-there cases are highlighted by super thin designs with a nearly weightless feel and absolutely zero branding to get in the way. Get even more details in our launch coverage right here.

The Totallee Amazon store will now knock 20% off all iPhone 13 case orders using code SLEEK20DEAL at checkout. Here are some quick links to both cases for all of Apple’s latest handsets:

Other disocunted iPhone 13 cases live right now include the latest Spigen models, up to 35% off ESR’s new collection, launch discounts at DODOcase, and all of these $5 JETech models, not to mention these early OtterBox deals. Plus, you’ll find even more new iPhone 13 gear in the list below as well as our roundup of best MagSafe chargers for Apple’s latest.

