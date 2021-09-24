Totallee now offers 20% off its barely-there, branding-free iPhone 13 cases

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriestotallee
20% off $31
Totallee minimalist iPhone 13 cases

The new Totallee iPhone 13 cases launched just minutes after iPhone 13 made an appearance during last week’s Apple keynote, and we are now already tracking some notable price drops. This year’s collection quickly landed in our roundup of the best options yet and now everything is 20% off. Head below for a closer look at our Totallee iPhone 13 case deals. 

Totallee iPhone 13 case deals

The minimalist Totallee iPhone 13 case lineup consists of two models, the Transparent Case and the Matte Case, both available in several color options. These barely-there cases are highlighted by super thin designs with a nearly weightless feel and absolutely zero branding to get in the way. Get even more details in our launch coverage right here

The Totallee Amazon store will now knock 20% off all iPhone 13 case orders using code SLEEK20DEAL at checkout. Here are some quick links to both cases for all of Apple’s latest handsets:

Other disocunted iPhone 13 cases live right now include the latest Spigen models, up to 35% off ESR’s new collection, launch discounts at DODOcase, and all of these $5 JETech models, not to mention these early OtterBox deals. Plus, you’ll find even more new iPhone 13 gear in the list below as well as our roundup of best MagSafe chargers for Apple’s latest

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

totallee

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Stay alert with HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming hea...
Hang fall and winter gear on this sleek wall-mounted co...
Increase your power with iClever’s 10-outlet/4-US...
Save up to $175 on Roborock robotic vacs and mops with ...
Latest Belkin USB-C accessories include a flat-to-wall ...
Bundle Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 and ANC Buds ...
Igloo’s Self-Cleaning Ice Maker makes cylindrical...
Electric shaver deals from $26: Panasonic all-in-one, O...
Show More Comments

Related

Totallee minimalist iPhone 13 cases

Totallee’s branding-free minimalist iPhone 13 cases have arrived

Speck’s iPhone 13 case lineup lands with MagSafe, transparent ombre designs, more

Best iPhone 13 cases now available for purchase [Updated]

Now Live!

New elago iPhone 13 cases now live with launch deals from $7.50: Silicone, MagSafe, more

From $7.50 Learn More

New Smartish iPhone 13 covers, wallets, and crossbody cases now live from $20

LifeProof’s environmentally-conscious iPhone 13 cases now live with MagSafe, more from $40

Survivor’s eco-conscious, all-terrain ready iPhone 13 cases arrive with military protection

Nodus brings MagSafe to its Italian leather iPhone 13 Shell Case 4 + launch discount