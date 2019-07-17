Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Reebok Cyber Sale, Columbia, Bissell Carpet Cleaner, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Reebok Cyber Sale offers 50% off select styles of shoes and apparel from $18
- Columbia’s Black Friday in July offers steep discounts at up to 50% off
- REI Outlet takes $20 off orders of $100+ with The North Face, Marmot, more
- Volcom shorts, swimsuits, accessories, more up to 60% off from Hautelook
- Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear from Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan and more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Crocs has sandals, clogs, sneakers, more at 30% off from just $15
- J.Crew Sale on Sale cuts up to 75% off jeans, shirts, more from $18
- Banana Republic updates your wardrobe with up to 75% off summer styles
- Clarks takes 40% off over 500 styles during its Summer Clearance Event
- GAP takes a rare extra 50% off all sale items from just $15
Home Goods and more |
- TUMI travels in style with 40% off at Hautelook: luggage, carry-ons, more
- Save $130 or more on Bissell’s Big Green Pro Carpet Cleaner at $300 shipped
- Save 60% on AeroGarden’s Harvest Slim Countertop Garden at a new low of $76
- Breville’s Barista Espresso Machine hits the Amazon low at up to $150 off
- OXO’s Cold Brew Coffee Maker now down to just $40 shipped at Amazon (20% off)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!